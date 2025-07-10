Why Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz made the selfless decision to stop coaching her that catapulted her to tennis stardom

In a recent interview, Iga Swiatek's father, Tomasz, opened up regarding his decision to split his roles as a father and a coach for the Polish player. The decision to remove himself from the coaching role has done wonders for the former World No. 1.

Ad

In the early stages of Swiatek's career, her father, Tomasz, a former Olympian, served as her coach and was a significant positive sporting influence. However, as Swiatek grew in her career and life, her father made the conscious decision to let go of his coaching duties. He passed on the responsibilities to "specialists" whose unique knowledge would help the Pole at the highest levels of professional tennis.

"I'm glad that I can be with her in the role of a parent. It's really more beneficial for everyone when there's a division of roles and responsibilities. The result is good results on the court. We are, above all, a family, and family is not work. Iga has specialists for that." said Tomasz in an interview

Ad

Trending

The results were there for everyone to see, as Swiatek emerged as a force in women's tennis, winning five Major titles, multiple WTA 1000 titles, and finishing as the World No. 1 in 2022 and 2023. Her father made it clear that he was supporting her in a parental capacity, as he traveled to multiple tournaments with her.

"I didn't cut her off, because I'm still with her, I go to many tournaments,” added Tomasz while talking to WP SportoweFakty

Ad

Iga Swiatek's father emphasized that the separation of work and family was important for him and his daughter to live independent, yet connected lives.

Iga Swiatek set to face Belinda Bencic in her first Wimbledon semifinal

In Picture: Iga Swiatek in action (Getty)

Iga Swiatek's advance to the semifinal at the 2025 Wimbledon is significant in the Pole's career as this marks her maiden semifinal appearance at the grass-court Major. She will face Belinda Bencic, against whom she has a 3-1 head-to-head record. The duo contested at Wimbledon in 2023, which was a three-set thriller that went the way of the Pole, who won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Ad

The Wimbledon result has not come in isolation for Swiatek, as she reached her maiden grass-court final at the Bad Homburg Open before coming to SW19. Even though she lost against Jessica Pegula, that final run helped her to gain confidence at that grass-court Major. At the Championships, she has won against the likes of Polina Kudermetova, Cary McNally, Danielle Collins, and Clara Tauson to reach the quarterfinal, where she won 6-2, 7-5 against Liudmila Samsonova.

Swiatek is looking to end a year-long title drought as she has not won a title on the Tour since her French Open triumph last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More