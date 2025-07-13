Why does Jannik Sinner get a trophy for winning Wimbledon while Iga Swiatek got a plate? Looking into the interesting difference

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek won the gentlemen's and ladies' singles titles at Wimbledon 2025. It marked their very first title at SW19. Players hoisting the winner's trophy is one of the most defining images to come out of a tournament. It's no different at Wimbledon, except that the trophies given to the two singles champions at the tournament look completely different from each other.

The gentlemen's singles trophy is known as the Challenge Cup, while the ladies' trophy is known as the Venus Rosewater Dish. Both rank as the topmost honors for players to achieve in tennis.

The gentlemen's trophy dates back to 1877. It was crafted by Elkington & Co. in Birmingham, the leading name in metalwork during that era. Prior to the current trophy, men used to take home the Field Cup. It was agreed that whoever won the title three years in a row, would get to keep the trophy with them.

William Renshaw won the title three years in a row on two occasions, thus prompting the organizers to come up with the idea of a perpetual trophy in 1887. The trophy has the names of every single player to win the title since the inception of the tournament. It eventually ran out of space in 2009, so they decided to add a plinth to it to engrave the names of subsequent victors.

The gentlemen's trophy stands out for one big reason. The trophy has a pineapple adorning it at the top. The fruit was a symbol of luxury during the Victorian era, though it didn't particularly have anything to do with Wimbledon per se. The ladies' trophy has its own unique history.

The ladies' singles trophy at Wimbledon is recognized for its intricate design

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The ladies' singles trophy at Wimbledon, also known as the Venus Rosewater Dish, is an extremely beautiful work of art. The main difference for the two trophies looking so different compared to each other was due to the tradition of awarding more decorative prizes to women.

The ladies' trophy in its current form was introduced in 1886. Inspired by Renaissance art, it features a central figure of Temperance surrounded by the representation of the four elements, air, water, earth and fire. The outer rim of the Dish is decorated with plaques indicating the seven liberal arts, namely, grammar, logic, rhetoric, music, arithmetic, geometry and astronomy, all overseen by the goddess Minerva.

Champions' names have been engraved on the Dish since its debut, initially on the front and then in the back. Once there was no more room, a plinth was added in 2016. Both trophies are quite huge, and the winners don't get to keep them. Following the Champions' Dinner, the winners are given a smaller replica of the original trophy to take home with them.

