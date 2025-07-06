"Why does John McEnroe have so little respect for 'lesser' players" - Fans slam legend over 'shameful' commentary during Ben Shelton's Wimbledon match

John McEnroe's commentary skills during Ben Shelton's third-round match at hte 2025 Wimbledon Championships were vehemently questioned by tennis fans. According to the fans, the American tennis legend's commentary berated compatriot Shelton's opponent on the day, Marton Fucsovics.

Shelton and Fucsovics locked horns for a place in the fourth round of the grass Major on Saturday, July 5. The American won the match 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2. However, McEnroe, who was on commentary duty for ESPN during the contest, was heard by fans dismissing Fucsovic's credentials. The Hungarian has two ATP Tour-level titles to his name and has been ranked as high as No. 31 on the ATP Tour's singles rankings.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) who had tuned into ESPN's broadcast of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships were aghast at the dismissive nature of John McEnroe's commentary when it came to lucky loser Marton Fucsovics during the Hungarian's match at SW19 against Ben Shelton.

"I love tennis, and watching the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament is a treat. But here is a spoiler. Why does John McEnroe have so little respect for other, "lesser" players that he does not bother learning how to pronounce their names? During ESPN's coverage of the Shelton vs. Fucsovics third-round match, McEnroe, who was the lead commentator, referred to the Hungarian player multiple times as 'Fuskovitz' and occasionally as 'Fuksovitz'. Neither of these spellings was correct," one fan wrote.

"And he’s either rude or dyslexic because he keeps saying “Fooscovic” despite the S coming in front of the C, despite the ATP website offering correct pronunciation by the player and hearing the umpire say his name correctly every 30 seconds. Shameful," commented another.

"McEnroe was my favorite player when I was a kid, but he’s objectively consistently terrible as a commentator. He rarely exhibits knowledge of any players outside the mainstream," another fan chimed in.

"Can John McEnroe stop telling players to just give up? Really poor commentating #wimbledon #bbc #Wimbledon2025," opined one.

"Absolutely love watching Wimbledon but I long for the day when John McEnroe isn’t regularly in the commentary box," added another.

"Someone shut up John McEnroe please! Can’t bother hearing his dumbass commentary #Wimbledon," weighed in yet another fan.

"John McEnroe is not at all responsible for Ben Shelton’s success despite trying to make it seem that way. #Wimbledon," one opined.

"I had a lot of fun today" - Ben Shelton after defeating Marton Fucsovics at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of his clinical victory against Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Ben Shelton reflected on his performance. The 22-year-old American candidly laid bare his desperation to play a match on the All England Club's Centre Court and also spoke up about the presence of his loved ones at SW19.

"I had a lot of fun today. It is always special playing here at Wimbledon. This is my third time playing on Court 1. It is a special atmosphere. I am trying to make my way to Centre, Court, maybe I will get there one day. I’ve been playing well this week. It is not just me, I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend is here. Also, my sister is here," Shelton said.

Next, the American is slated to face Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the quarterfinals of the grass Major.

