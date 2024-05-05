"Why she keep tagging Iga Swiatek in messy posts" "Stop using AI" - Fans ridicule Ana Ivanovic over Madrid Open women's singles final prediction

Former WTA World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic faced ridicule from tennis fans on social media after sharing her prediction for the Madrid Open women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

This year's Madrid Open final marked the second successive year that Swiatek and Sabalenka faced each other for the prestigious WTA 1000 title in the Spanish capital. Last year, it was Sabalenka who emerged triumphant after a three-set battle with the Pole.

Ivanovic took to social media to share her prediction and backed the Belarusian to defend her Madrid Open title. The Serb wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What an exciting matchup in the Mutua Madrid Open women’s final! It’s going to be a really close call, but I think Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title and prevail over Iga Swiatek. Can’t wait. What's your guess?"

Tennis fans on social media proceeded to ridicule the 2008 French Open winner. One set of fans questioned the reason behind Ivanovic tagging Swiatek in her post, considering the fact that the Serb predicted Sabalenka to win.

"Lmao why she keep tagging Iga in messy posts," wrote one fan.

"Everybody can have its opinion, but why u tag Iga? you serious?" asked one fan.

"Ijbol not the tag saying you’re gonna lose," another fan commented.

Another set of fans called Ivanovic out for using AI to generate her posts.

"Stop using AI for your tweets," one fan wrote.

"I hope you're wrong AI Ivanovic," commented another fan.

"AI stands for Ana Ivanovic," another fan chimed in.

"Congrats Iga Swiatek" - Ana Ivanovic after conclusion of Madrid Open final

Iga Swiatek during the trophy presentation ceremony after the 2024 Madrid Open women's singles final

Ivanovic's prediction, irrespective of whether it was AI-generated, did not come true as Swiatek won the final 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Both the Pole and the Belarusian played an incredibly high level of tennis over three hours and eleven minutes. However, after saving three match points in the deciding set, it was Swiatek who exacted revenge on Sabalenka for last year's final loss in the Spanish capital.

Following the conclusion of the match, Ivanovic congratulated the current WTA World No. 1 for winning her 20th career title and her first Madrid Open title.

"Wow. What a final!! Such a high level of tennis throughout the match. Very powerful game by both players. Congrats Iga Swiatek on an amazing tournament," Ivanovic wrote on X.

Swiatek's next stop will be Rome, where she will be hoping to win the Italian Open for the third time. The Pole won the WTA 1000 tournament in the Italian capital in 2021 and again in 2022.