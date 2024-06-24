Tennis fans were outraged after Andy Murray's mother, Judy, expressed her frustration over the unauthorized release of the Brit's medical information ahead of Wimbledon 2024. It was recently reported that the former World No. 1 has withdrawn from the Grasscourt Major.

Murray was competing at the 2024 Queens Club Championships when he was forced to withdraw from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson due to a lower back injury. The injury required immediate treatment from his trainer, just minutes into the first set.

After withdrawing from the ATP 500 grass court tournament, Telegraph Sport reported that Andy Murray had undergone surgery for a spinal cyst. The reports also suggested that the surgery would require a six-week recovery period, which in turn would jeopardize his chances of competing at Wimbledon and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The report also hinted that this setback was particularly disappointing for Murray, as he is potentially playing his final season as a professional player and had hoped to end his career at one of the two aforementioned prestigious events

In response to the leaked information, Andy Murray's mother, Judy, took to social media to express her disappointment. She criticized the breach of her son's privacy and clarified that Murray had not definitively ruled out competing at Wimbledon 2024.

"When your private medical details are leaked to the media by someone you thought you could trust. So disappointing. And - FYI - not ruled out yet," Jusy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tennis fans were outraged by the invasion of Murray's privacy and took to social media to voice their frustrations.

A fan questioned the morality of disclosing and publishing personal medical information.

"Why can't the media respect someone's privacy in medical matters especially. Sending love to you both xxx," they wrote.

Several fans deemed this leak of Andy Murray's private medical information as "disgusting" and "totally inappropriate."

"Disgusting, as if it isn't hard enough for Andy right now," a fan wrote.

"Offensive and totally inappropriate reporting, hate this sh*t," a fan posted.

One fan stated that to rule out Murray from any tournament before the Brit himself has done so is "insane."

"Trying to rule out ANDY MURRAY of all players before he's ruled himself out is genuinely insane. Now we wait," a fan wrote.

Some fans stated that the former World No. 1's medical information should have remained "private" and "confidential."

"Private and confidential medical records should remain just that. Private and confidential," a fan posted.

"Bang out of order leaking peoples PRIVATE medical details," a fan wrote.

Another fan supported Judy Murray's defense of her son and commended her for standing up against the violation of privacy.

"Don’t mess with @JudyMurray," a fan posted.

Andy Murray has won Wimbledon twice in his career & has two Olympic gold medals to his name

Reports indicating that Andy Murray wants to end his professional playing career at Wimbledon 2024 or the Paris Olympics are logical, given his success at these two events. Murray boasts two Grasscourt Major titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Murray clinched his first Wimbledon title in 2013 by defeating top seed Novak Djokovic 6–4, 7–5, 6–4 in the final. Along the way, the former World No. 1 defeated players like Benjamin Becker, Yen-Hsun Lu, Tommy Robredo, Mikhail Youzhny, Fernando Verdasco, and Jerzy Janowicz.

In 2016, Murray secured his second grasscourt Grand Slam title. He defeated players such as Liam Broady, Yen-Hsun Lu, John Millman, Nick Kyrgios, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Tomas Berdych to reach the final. There, he defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to claim the title.

Andy Murray's first Olympic gold medal came in 2012, at the London Olympics. Seeded third, he triumphed over opponents like Stan Wawrinka, Jarkko Nieminen, Marcos Baghdatis, Nicolas Almagro, and Novak Djokovic. He then overcame Roger Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to win his first gold medal at the Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Murray secured his second gold medal. Seeded second, he defeated Viktor Troicki, Juan Monaco, Fabio Fognini, Steve Johnson, and Kei Nishikori to advance to the final. In the championship match, Murray overcame Juan Martin del Potro 7–5, 4–6, 6–2, 7–5 to win the gold medal and became the first tennis player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles gold medals.