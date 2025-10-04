"Why does my mind work like this?" - Taylor Fritz pokes fun at his technique as Carlos Alcaraz 'works smart' with ingenious method in fun game

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen recently took part in a fun challenge in Tokyo. The challenge was to move the tennis balls into the brown basket without touching them with your hands.All three tennis stars used different techniques to complete the challenge. Among them, Alcaraz had the best technique. Instead of directly collecting the ball, the Spaniard collected it through the stomach as he carried the ball to the brown basket.&quot;Work smart,&quot; Alvaraz said in the video after he completed the challenge in an ingenious way.Meanwhile, Fritz picked up the whole table and dragged it and slid the ball inside the brown basket. The American tennis star said:&quot;See I think outside the box.&quot;There were chopsticks on the table as well and Michelsen used them to pick the ball up without touching them. He struggled to pick them up using chopsticks difficult initially.Among the three, Michelsen took the most time as he completed the task in 1 min and 55 seconds. Michelsen said:&quot;I need a workout.&quot;Fritz came second, finishing the challenge in 1 min and 38 seconds. He said:&quot;I would have been so cool if I just put all four in the background.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz emerged the winner of the task and he was already ready to play the next challenge. ATP Tour's official Instagram channel share the video and wrote:&quot;They can swing a racquet but how are their chopstick skills? 🤔 Putting the world’s best to the test with Masters Task 🥢&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Fritz was boastful about his creative thinking on his feet. He wrote:&quot;Why does my mind work like this.&quot;Comments sectionThe video drops after the Japan Open was recently concluded.Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Taylor Fritz in the 2025 Japan OpenCarlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz were the top two seeds when entering the tournament in Tokyo. The duo cruised their way into the finals. Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in the semifinal, while Fritz defeated Jenson Brooksby to set up the final date with the 2025 US Open champion.In the Japan Open final, Alcaraz defeated Fritz, 6-4, 6-4, to win the singles title. This was Alcaraz’s 24th career ATP title and his eighth of the 2025 season. Fritz struggled with a thigh issue during the match and received treatment.While Fritz is currently playing in the Shanghai Masters while Alcaraz has opted to withdraw his name from the draw in Shanghai.