"Why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's a bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?" - Tennis fans react to French Open schedule pushing Djokovic off centre court

The schedule for Day eight of the 2022 French Open, featuring the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, is out, leaving tennis fans fuming. Court Philippe-Chatrier, the most prominent of all the courts in Paris, features, among other important clashes, the one between Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the afternoon slot and the one between Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov at night.

Djokovic's match against Diego Schwartzman, though, has been pushed to Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the second-biggest court in the stadium. With the World No. 1 being the defending champion and Schwartzman a former semifinalist at the event, it is arguably a bigger match-up than the Alcaraz-Khachanov fixture.

Users on Twitter took offense to the scheduling, remarking that it's unfair to give the main court to Alcaraz and have the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic on Lenglen.

José Morgado @josemorgado Court placement for the top players (all QFs, SFs and F to be played on Chatrier):



Djokovic - Chatrier, Lenglen, Chatrier, Lenglen

Zverev - Lenglen, Chatrier, Lenglen, Lenglen

Nadal - Chatrier, Chatrier, Lenglen, Chatrier

Alcaraz - Chatrier, Matheiu, Chatrier, Chatrier Court placement for the top players (all QFs, SFs and F to be played on Chatrier):Djokovic - Chatrier, Lenglen, Chatrier, LenglenZverev - Lenglen, Chatrier, Lenglen, LenglenNadal - Chatrier, Chatrier, Lenglen, ChatrierAlcaraz - Chatrier, Matheiu, Chatrier, Chatrier

It should be noted that Court Philip-Chartrier was allocated to the World No. 6 during the previous round as well, where he defeated Sebastian Korda in straight sets. The Serb also played on the main court that day, while Nadal's match was moved to Court Suzanne-Lenglen during the evening slot.

"The question is why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's World No. 1, defending champion and bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?! Carlitos should play on Lenglen tbh," one fan argued.

Sp@ceEagle @SpceEagle1 @Mr_Polymath_ @Mataji__ @Lesane37559211



The question is why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's world#1, defending champion and bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?!



Carlitos should play on Lenglen tbh. @Big3Tennis Yes, he is one of the greatest and the greatest at the same time.The question is why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's world#1, defending champion and bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?!Carlitos should play on Lenglen tbh. @Mr_Polymath_ @Mataji__ @Lesane37559211 @Big3Tennis Yes, he is one of the greatest and the greatest at the same time.The question is why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's world#1, defending champion and bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?! Carlitos should play on Lenglen tbh.

Lesane @Lesane37559211 @Mr_Polymath_



Last time I checked, Alcaraz has 0 slam and isn't the defending champion. @Big3Tennis I get that. I don't see how he's a bigger name than Djokovic. Djokovic has to play a second time on the Lenglen so that Alcaraz get to be on Center Court again? That makes 0 sense.Last time I checked, Alcaraz has 0 slam and isn't the defending champion. @Mr_Polymath_ @Big3Tennis I get that. I don't see how he's a bigger name than Djokovic. Djokovic has to play a second time on the Lenglen so that Alcaraz get to be on Center Court again? That makes 0 sense. Last time I checked, Alcaraz has 0 slam and isn't the defending champion.

YoungTennisGuns @YoungTennisGuns Having Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz on one side, and these terrible matches on the other is simply terrible Having Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz on one side, and these terrible matches on the other is simply terrible

"Djokovic Schwartzman on Lenglen, Khachanov Alcaraz on Chatrier tomorrow. One of these is objectively a better matchup," another account posted.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Djokovic Schwartzman on Lenglen, Khachanov Alcaraz on Chatrier tomorrow.



One of these is objectively a better matchup… Djokovic Schwartzman on Lenglen, Khachanov Alcaraz on Chatrier tomorrow. One of these is objectively a better matchup…

Eme @Eme11074286 @Certinfy @rolandgarros They ask for their schedules.Maybe Djoko has required the same as Rafa to reach the QF with same preparation.Carlos said yesterday that playing at night is worse because it gives you less time to recover and it's already been 3 nights for him.Stop victimazing Nole for everything. @Certinfy @rolandgarros They ask for their schedules.Maybe Djoko has required the same as Rafa to reach the QF with same preparation.Carlos said yesterday that playing at night is worse because it gives you less time to recover and it's already been 3 nights for him.Stop victimazing Nole for everything.

Lesane @Lesane37559211 @Big3Tennis One wonders why Alcaraz is granted Center Court privileges for the 3rd time. @Big3Tennis One wonders why Alcaraz is granted Center Court privileges for the 3rd time.

"World No. 1 and defending champion Djokovic is on Suzanne-Lenglen for his R4 match against former semi-finalist Schwartzman. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is on Philippe Chatrier for the second night in a row against Khachanov. Disrespectful and embarrassing," one user tweeted.

jase @Certinfy



Meanwhile, Alcaraz is on Philippe Chatrier for the second night in a row against Khachanov.



Disrespectful and embarrassing, World #1 and defending champion Djokovic is on Suzanne-Lenglen for his R4 match against former semi-finalist Schwartzman.Meanwhile, Alcaraz is on Philippe Chatrier for the second night in a row against Khachanov.Disrespectful and embarrassing, @rolandgarros World #1 and defending champion Djokovic is on Suzanne-Lenglen for his R4 match against former semi-finalist Schwartzman. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is on Philippe Chatrier for the second night in a row against Khachanov.Disrespectful and embarrassing, @rolandgarros.

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher @Certinfy



Djokovic vs Schwartzman will be a way better match to watch. Really don't understand why they put Alcaraz vs Khachanov in night session at Chatrier. Total nonsense. @rolandgarros Exactly. I could understand if Alcaraz had to play someone else but not in this case. Khachanov sucks on clay.Djokovic vs Schwartzman will be a way better match to watch. Really don't understand why they put Alcaraz vs Khachanov in night session at Chatrier. Total nonsense. @Certinfy @rolandgarros Exactly. I could understand if Alcaraz had to play someone else but not in this case. Khachanov sucks on clay.Djokovic vs Schwartzman will be a way better match to watch. Really don't understand why they put Alcaraz vs Khachanov in night session at Chatrier. Total nonsense.

Some fans also pointed out that a potential reasoning between the decision could be to give both Djokovic and Nadal a similar period to rest ahead of their possible blockbuster quarterfinal.

"I find the choice of night match to be very interesting. Have they gone with Alcaraz vs Khachanov because they think it will be a better match or because they think Alcaraz is more blockbuster this tournament? Or is it simply so that Nadal and Djokovic have similar rest period," another user wondered.

vintageaddicted @cestlaviemacher @tomicOUT @Certinfy @rolandgarros It's not just about ranking, it's also the fact they put Alcaraz vs Khachanov in night session as it will be difficult/interesting match while Djokovic vs Schwartzman not only not on Chatrier but also in day session. Total nonsense. @tomicOUT @Certinfy @rolandgarros It's not just about ranking, it's also the fact they put Alcaraz vs Khachanov in night session as it will be difficult/interesting match while Djokovic vs Schwartzman not only not on Chatrier but also in day session. Total nonsense.

Caberinjo @caberinjo @Certinfy @rolandgarros Small, micro provocations towards Nole throughout his career, in order to prevent him from taking it all. Combined with major dirty games, like the draw, match schedule, media invented scandals, including AO charade deportation and US charade DQ, that costed him at least 3-4 GSs @Certinfy @rolandgarros Small, micro provocations towards Nole throughout his career, in order to prevent him from taking it all. Combined with major dirty games, like the draw, match schedule, media invented scandals, including AO charade deportation and US charade DQ, that costed him at least 3-4 GSs

Novak Djokovic has never lost against Diego Schwartzman

The World No. 1 is unbeaten against Diego Schwartzman so far.

Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman have faced off six times on the ATP Tour till date, with all six meetings going in favour of the Serb. The duo have met at the French Open once before, in 2017, where the World No. 1 was stretched to five sets but eventually prevailed against the Argentinian.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has lost three sets against Schwartzman and has won their last two matchups in straight sets. It is expected to be the same story this time around as well. A win on Sunday would pit the 35-year-old against either Rafael Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav