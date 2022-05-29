"Why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's a bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?" - Tennis fans react to French Open schedule pushing Djokovic off centre court

The schedule for Day eight of the 2022 French Open, featuring the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, is out, leaving tennis fans fuming. Court Philippe-Chatrier, the most prominent of all the courts in Paris, features, among other important clashes, the one between Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the afternoon slot and the one between Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov at night.
Djokovic's match against Diego Schwartzman, though, has been pushed to Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the second-biggest court in the stadium. With the World No. 1 being the defending champion and Schwartzman a former semifinalist at the event, it is arguably a bigger match-up than the Alcaraz-Khachanov fixture.
Users on Twitter took offense to the scheduling, remarking that it's unfair to give the main court to Alcaraz and have the 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic on Lenglen.
It should be noted that Court Philip-Chartrier was allocated to the World No. 6 during the previous round as well, where he defeated Sebastian Korda in straight sets. The Serb also played on the main court that day, while Nadal's match was moved to Court Suzanne-Lenglen during the evening slot.
"The question is why is Novak playing on Lenglen taking into account that he's World No. 1, defending champion and bigger name than any other player there excluding Nadal?! Carlitos should play on Lenglen tbh," one fan argued.
"Djokovic Schwartzman on Lenglen, Khachanov Alcaraz on Chatrier tomorrow. One of these is objectively a better matchup," another account posted.
"World No. 1 and defending champion Djokovic is on Suzanne-Lenglen for his R4 match against former semi-finalist Schwartzman. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is on Philippe Chatrier for the second night in a row against Khachanov. Disrespectful and embarrassing," one user tweeted.
Some fans also pointed out that a potential reasoning between the decision could be to give both Djokovic and Nadal a similar period to rest ahead of their possible blockbuster quarterfinal.
"I find the choice of night match to be very interesting. Have they gone with Alcaraz vs Khachanov because they think it will be a better match or because they think Alcaraz is more blockbuster this tournament? Or is it simply so that Nadal and Djokovic have similar rest period," another user wondered.
Novak Djokovic has never lost against Diego Schwartzman
Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman have faced off six times on the ATP Tour till date, with all six meetings going in favour of the Serb. The duo have met at the French Open once before, in 2017, where the World No. 1 was stretched to five sets but eventually prevailed against the Argentinian.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has lost three sets against Schwartzman and has won their last two matchups in straight sets. It is expected to be the same story this time around as well. A win on Sunday would pit the 35-year-old against either Rafael Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.