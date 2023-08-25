"Why are old people so emotionally immature I don't understand" - Tennis fans slam Martina Navratilova for lashing out at Iga Swiatek

American tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently dismissed Iga Swiatek's confession of tiredness, advising the World No. 1 to "suck it up" ahead of the US Open. However, her comments didn't go down well with tennis fans, who have taken to social media in support of Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek registered her first head-to-head loss against World No. 6 Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Western and Southern Open. In the post-match press conference, the Pole admitted to running on an "empty fuel tank", and was relieved to have a few days off before the US Open.

Reacting to Swiatek's comments, 18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova sympathised with the physical stress on players but insisted that the magnitude of the final Grand Slam of the year must outweigh her fatigue.

“But I still have to say, ‘Come on, just suck it up’. It’s September, you didn’t play that many tournaments and this is the US Open. So if you can’t get up for that… if you’re that mentally tired, don’t play," Navratilova said.

The former World No. 1 further pointed out that this is what Swiatek has wanted all her life and added that she needs to toughen up.

“This is what you want all your life and here you are. So you just gotta toughen up on that front. I don’t have that much sympathy for that when I think about what we went through. Get on with it,” she added.

Several tennis fans took to social media to share their opinions on the matter. One of them questioned the emotional maturity of the older generation.

"Why are old ppl so emotionally immature I don't understand 😭😭😭 this is such an aggressive answer to a really normal comment," a fan tweeted.

Another fan opined:

"I think sometimes it's better to remain silent than to just talk nonsense."

A fan swooped in to support Swiatek, asking Navratilova to leave her alone.

"Leave her alone you beast @Martina," one wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Has it been a year already?" - Iga Swiatek on her return to the US Open as the defending champion

Iga Swiatek after winning the 2022 US Open

Iga Swiatek defeated World No. 5 Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2022 US Open with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6. Being the defending champion as well as the top seed in the tournament, Swiatek has a lot on the line, including the World No. 1 spot.

Swiatek recently took to Twitter to reminisce on her return to the US Open, as she shared pictures of her training before the start of the tournament. Her tweet read:

"Has it been a year already?😱 Good to be back @usopen!"

Iga Swiatek will start her campaign against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the opening round. She is projected to face either Clervie Ngounoue or Daria Saville in the second round, No. 29 seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round, No. 16 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round, and No. 6 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.