"Why does Olympia look the least excited"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian posts a picture of the family in Toronto

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian posted a picture of the family at the 'Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament' in Toronto.

The Reddit co-founder and his daughter were present at the Canadian Open to support the former World No. 1, who graced the Sobeys Stadium for one last time as she announced her decision to retire from tennis later this year.

Ohanian took to Twitter to post a picture of the family in which Serena and himself were giving broad smiles but their daughter gave a relatively less enthusiastic grin.

"Why does @OlympiaOhanian look the least excited," Ohanian said.

Serena Williams' family are accompanying her during the US Open Series. Her daughter Olympia was overjoyed after Serena won her opening match against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. The four-year-old was seen celebrating with her mother in the locker room, with Ohanian present as well.

However, Serena Williams was eliminated in the second round after losing to 12th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Serena Williams will face Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open

Following her second-round defeat to Bencic at the Canadian Open, Serena Williams will compete in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, facing Emma Raducanu in the opening round.

The Brit has had a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only 11 out of 25 matches. While Raducanu is a fine talent, Serena has the experience and stands a fair chance of winning their first encounter. If the 40-year-old wins, she will face Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Williams announced her decision to retire in a column for Vogue. The American said that she intends to have another child and has no intentions of being pregnant again while still playing.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," Serena Williams wrote for Vogue. "I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Williams will look to end her career as strongly as she can and will be attempting to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles at the US Open later this month.

