“Why do people act like losing to Jessica Pegula is unforgivable?” - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek falling in Canadian Open SF to American No. 1

Tennis fans went after Iga Swiatek after she lost to Jessica Pegula in the semifinal of the 2023 Canadian Open on Saturday, August 12.

Swiatek bowed out of the WTA 1000 event after going down against Pegula in a three-setter. The American No. 1 hit six aces while Swiatek committed four double faults during the last-four match, as the former won the tie 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4.

After the loss, Swiatek regretted starting poorly in the opening set and praised her opponent for putting up a fight.

“The intensity was really high. I didn’t start well. We broke each other a few times in set 1 at the start. She really pushed me. In set 3, I don’t know what happened when I was leading.. she was fighting for every point & I did as well,” Swiatek said.

Pegula too appreciated the World No. 1 for her effort and said:

“Oh gosh. It feels great. No better way to earn it, right? It was tough match. I felt like I was in control. But as the world #1 does & a champion, she played some really great tennis.. she made me earn it.”

But the fans were not as kind to the Pole as they expressed their rage online after the tie was over. One user stated Swiatek's service was substandard throughout the match.

"A World No 1 cant lose 11 of her 15 service games in a 1000 event... Thats unacceptable service performance," the fan wrote.

Another fan suggested the 22-year-old needed a coach to help improve her serve, writing:

"Iga beat herself. She needs a coach that can work with her on her serving."

Another fan tweeted:

"Swiatek the most overrated and garbage #1 in history lol."

A user, however, had a differing opinion as they wrote:

"Why do ppl act like Pegula is the worst player and the world and losing to her is unforgivable."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Didn't really have time to rest during tournament" - Iga Swiatek after semifinal loss at Canadian Open

After losing to Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek mentioned during the post-match press conference that she had little time to relax while competing at the Canadian Open.

“Physically, it was a tough tournament. I didn’t really had time during the tournament to actually rest for a while and do nothing so it wasn’t easy but it didn’t change the fact that I fought till the end like this match today for sure was physically tough," she said.

She admitted to making mistakes during her tie against Pegula, which eventually made the difference.

"I kind of knew what I have to do to push her. Sometimes I could do that, sometimes I was making more mistakes and I think that was the difference. But I tried to aggressively for the whole match," Iga Swiatek added.