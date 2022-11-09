Why do players don an all-white attire at Wimbledon?

All Wimbledon participants wear all-white attire for their matches, which is no happenstance. The oldest Slam is regarded as the most esteemed for several reasons, including Wimbledon's renowned grass courts and strict dress code.

Since the inception of tennis, dating back to the late Victorian Era, the custom of donning white for the prestigious annual tournament has been practiced. The all-white rule has only become more stringent over the years. This year, however, players who wished to support Ukraine were allowed to wear blue and yellow.

According to the Wimbledon website, all players must wear "suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white." Moreover, other similar shades like "off-white" or "cream" are not allowed.

According to Meredith Richards, the librarian of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the clothing code was established during the Victorian Era, when it was essential to be "incredibly proper."

The color white, more breathable and less hot, was also thought to help minimize the visibility of sweat, which was considered "improper" during that time. Several tennis clubs, including Wimbledon, have implemented the all-white attire requirement primarily out of respect for tradition.

Any official may ask a player to change to a different outfit if they are wearing more color than the official deems acceptable. Officials will get a tape measure if a colored trim is in question to ensure it complies with the official dress code rules.

Wimbledon bend the rules to help players based on their unique requirements.

All players, men and women, must wear "totally white" attire during practices and games. According to the rules, this includes "shoes, shorts, skirts, and tracksuit bottoms" and "any undergarments that are or can be seen during play." White does not include off-white or cream; the clause is added to ensure there is no misunderstanding.

However, a change in the regulations is planned for the annual championships in 2023. Players will still need to dress entirely in white, but they can wear colored undergarments underneath. The move is planned to make the experience more comfortable for menstruating women.

The white underwear rule has been broken by men as well. John Millman, an Australian star, reportedly had to send his father on a last-minute shopping trip after being asked to change out of his dark-colored underpants. Venus Williams had to change her pink bra mid-game to avoid violating the rules.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has issued a statement on the situation. They are in discussions with the WTA, manufacturers, and medical teams about how they can prioritize women's health:

"Prioritising women's health and supporting players based on their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussions with the WTA, with manufacturers and with the medical teams about the ways in which we can do that.”

