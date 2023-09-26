Why doesn't Serena Williams celebrate her birthday? Exploring the reasons that are rooted in her Christian faith

As Serena Williams turns 42 years old on Tuesday, September 26, she will have a mostly normal day with her family as she does not believe in celebrating birthdays.

The reason for this lies in Williams' faith. She was raised as a Jehovah's Witness, a subsect of Christianity, and she strictly adheres to the religion's beliefs, which includes not celebrating birthday.

Williams and her siblings, including sister Venus, converted in the early 1980s after their mother Oracene Price, according to a report by The Washington Post. The 42-year-old has openly spoken about this, explaining the reasons in a Vogue interview in 2017.

"Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it," Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion repeated her words at the 2018 US Open when she said that she wouldn't celebrate her daughter Alexis Olympia's first birthday.

"We're Jehovah's Witnesses, so we don't do that," she said at a press conference.

The former World No. 1 has turned to her faith in good times and bad. When her sister Yetunde Price was murdered in 2003, she is said to have attended three Jehovah's Witnesses meetings a week.

"I tried to develop a better relationship with God," she told the Times in 2007.

She has also stated that her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is very receptive to her faith and supports her.

"Alexis didn't grow up going to any church, but he's really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first," she added.

"They had to have a talk with me" - Serena Willaims faced the wrath of elders for an on-court outburst

Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley at the 2018 US Open.

Serena Willaims' faith has also seen her face consequences for her actions on the tennis court.

At the 2009 US Open, Williams faced Kim Clijsters in the semifinals of the New York Major. During the match, she had a profanity-laced tirade against a lineswoman as she did not agree with a foot fault call. This led to her getting fined $10,500 and even faced the possibility of a suspension. That wasn't all of it, as she then had to face the wrath of elder witnesses.

"They had to have a talk with me. And I knew it was coming. I just felt really bad, though, because it's like, that's not who I am," she told The New York Times in 2012.

"They just talk to you. They show you Scriptures. Not ministers; they call them elders. It's almost like a reprimand, but it's not bad because in the Bible it says God loves you, and if someone reprimands you, they love you," she added.

Jehovah's Witnesses also do not celebrate other things like Easter, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Halloween, or any other festival that has pagan origins. They also do not vote and remain politically neutral. They also believe blood is sacred, meaning they do not get blood transfusions.

