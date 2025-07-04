Why was Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon 3R clash stopped after he started bleeding? All you need to know about the rule

Taylor Fritz worried fans with a tumble from a diving volley during his third-round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at 2025 Wimbledon. The American's knee was subsequently bleeding, causing the play to be stopped for a few minutes.
Fritz has shown immense mental strength at this year's grasscourt Major, coming through two back-to-back five letters to reach the third round. The World No. 5 is looking to record his third career quarterfinal appearance at SW19 this fortnight.
After winning the first set 6-4, Taylor Fritz was leading 2-1, 40-40 during the second set of his third-round bout with 26th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when he made an effort to convert a diving volley. He unfortunately scraped his right elbow while failing to connect, ultimately requiring medical attention during the game.
The match was stalled for a few minutes as the 27-year-old went through a mandatory medical time-out. According to the ITF rulebook, if the pros draw blood during a match, the physio has to be called on-court to evaluate and treat the sound.
The chair umpire has to then allow the player to take a five-mimute MTO, at the time of which the play is stopped. More interestingly, if the blood has been somehow spilled on the court, play cannot be resumed until the mark has been cleansed entirely.
While Fritz's elbow looked worrisome for a few minutes, the fifth seed was didn't let go of his break lead during the second set to eventually win it 6-4.The American also defeated the Spaniard en route to his most recent title victory at the Eastbourne Open, thereby improving his head-to-head record to 2-3.
Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2024
Taylor Fritz has a good aptitude for grass if his career achievements are anything to go by. The World No. 5 holds five titles on grass, which includes a four-title haul at the Eastbourne Open. He has also reached two quarterfinals at Wimbledon (2022, 2024) in his previous eight tournament appearances.
In 2022, the then-25-year-old had reached his maiden Major quarterfinals at Wimbledon before eventually losing a high-quality five-set battle to two-time champion Rafael Nadal. Last year, he made it to the last eight but suffered an upset at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in five sets.
The 10-time ATP singles titlist will be hopeful of a good showing at SW19 this fortnight. He can win his third consecutive title during this year's grasscourt swing after triumphs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne.