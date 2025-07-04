Why was Taylor Fritz's Wimbledon 3R clash stopped after he started bleeding? All you need to know about the rule

Taylor Fritz worried fans with a tumble from a diving volley during his third-round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at 2025 Wimbledon. The American's knee was subsequently bleeding, causing the play to be stopped for a few minutes.

Ad

Fritz has shown immense mental strength at this year's grasscourt Major, coming through two back-to-back five letters to reach the third round. The World No. 5 is looking to record his third career quarterfinal appearance at SW19 this fortnight.

After winning the first set 6-4, Taylor Fritz was leading 2-1, 40-40 during the second set of his third-round bout with 26th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when he made an effort to convert a diving volley. He unfortunately scraped his right elbow while failing to connect, ultimately requiring medical attention during the game.

Ad

Trending

The match was stalled for a few minutes as the 27-year-old went through a mandatory medical time-out. According to the ITF rulebook, if the pros draw blood during a match, the physio has to be called on-court to evaluate and treat the sound.

The chair umpire has to then allow the player to take a five-mimute MTO, at the time of which the play is stopped. More interestingly, if the blood has been somehow spilled on the court, play cannot be resumed until the mark has been cleansed entirely.

Ad

While Fritz's elbow looked worrisome for a few minutes, the fifth seed was didn't let go of his break lead during the second set to eventually win it 6-4.The American also defeated the Spaniard en route to his most recent title victory at the Eastbourne Open, thereby improving his head-to-head record to 2-3.

Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2022 and 2024

Taylor Fritz tries to retrieve a shot at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has a good aptitude for grass if his career achievements are anything to go by. The World No. 5 holds five titles on grass, which includes a four-title haul at the Eastbourne Open. He has also reached two quarterfinals at Wimbledon (2022, 2024) in his previous eight tournament appearances.

Ad

In 2022, the then-25-year-old had reached his maiden Major quarterfinals at Wimbledon before eventually losing a high-quality five-set battle to two-time champion Rafael Nadal. Last year, he made it to the last eight but suffered an upset at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in five sets.

The 10-time ATP singles titlist will be hopeful of a good showing at SW19 this fortnight. He can win his third consecutive title during this year's grasscourt swing after triumphs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More