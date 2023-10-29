Holger Rune recently called out ATP physiotherapists for not being efficient as he addressed the issue he faced at the 2023 Swiss Indoors.

The Danish walked into the Swiss Indoors tournament performing at his level best, prevailing over several hard-fought battles to ultimately set up a clash against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime for a spot in the tournament's summit clash.

However, the 20-year-old was unable to deliver the result he'd hoped for and suffered a straight-set loss at the hands of Aliassime, 3-6, 2-6.

During the match, Rune leveled with the chair umpire to address the underlying issue that prevented him from finding his composure - experiencing discomfort in his legs. Despite pleading his case, the World No. 6 wasn't provided with a fix to the problem involving the ATP physiotherapists.

In a heated rant, the Danish blamed the tour's physiotherapists for his poor performance, saying:

“My legs are so tight because ATP physiotherapists are not good enough to treat players. That is the reason. Why do you think I’m playing like shit? People have to know that they are not good."

Rune further addressed the issue by stating that he would bring his physio to his matches to cope with the excruciating physical toll the tour takes on players.

"There is a physio who takes 10 minutes per player. And yes, I could bring my own physio, which is what I will do. We play at the best level and we have high-level physios," he added.

Holger Rune after QF Basel victory - "I have never had as much luck in my life"

Holger Rune ousted Tomas Etcheverry in the QF of the Basel event

Holger Rune outlasted Tomas Etcheverry in the quarterfinal of the Basel event after a hard-hitting contest of three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6).

In a post-match interview after his win, the 20-year-old stated that his QF clash against the Argentinian was "super difficult" and admitted it was mere luck that helped him prevail.

"It was super difficult and Tomas has played great all tournament and had a super season. It was a fun match to play. I was super lucky at the end, I have never had as much luck in my life," Rune said.

The Danish further touched on his opponent's disappointment in losing at the last minute and, later, reserved a few words for his performance.

"Of course, I am happy to win, but I feel for him as I know how it feels when these kind of things happen. I am happy with my level. It was a tough match physically, so I am proud of myself," Rune said.