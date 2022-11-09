Why Venus Williams' lackluster 2022 season still gives hope of an improbable comeback for American legend

While it wasn't a season to remember by any stretch of the imagination, Venus Williams continues to stay motivated and is looking forward to the next year.

Inspired by her younger sister Serena Williams' comeback at this year's Wimbledon Championships, Venus decided to return to the court in the doubles category of the tournament.

The 42-year-old teamed up with Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray and received a wildcard entry from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) into the main draw. While the duo won their first match against Poland's Alicja Rosolska and New Zealand's Michael Venus, they lost in the second round to Britain's Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

The last time Williams reached the second round in a singles competition was at the 2021 Wimbledon. Almost a year after her last singles match, in which she lost to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Open, the American icon competed at Washington's Citi Open. Even after taking the first set against Canada's Rebecca Marino, Williams lost the match in the opening round.

Playing at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open a week later, she fell to Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the first round in straight sets. Next, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat the legendary player in the first round of the Cincinnati Open in straight sets. In her last match of the season at the 2022 US Open, Williams lost to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the opening round, making it a rare fourth consecutive straight-set loss of the season.

Although her younger sister, Serena, retired from professional tennis in September, Venus will continue playing in 2023. In a press conference after her exit from the US Open, when asked what still motivated her to play, she said:

"Three letters is W-I-N. That's it. Very simple."

"It’s all been worth it" - Venus Williams on completing 28 years in tennis

Venus Williams is currently ranked 1010th

On October 31, 1994, Venus Williams made her debut in professional tennis at the age of just 14. The seven-time Grand Slam champion shared a post on social media, reflecting on her journey. She wrote that there were no regrets whatsoever.

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it," Venus Williams wrote.

