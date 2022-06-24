Will Andy Murray play Wimbledon 2022? Here's the latest update on his abdominal injury and preparations

Pulling out of the Queen's Club Championship was a huge blow for Andy Murray considering his lack of preparation and loss of momentum ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. However, fans hoping to see the former World No. 1 will be relieved to hear that he will participate in his hometown Grand Slam and had only chosen not to take any risks by pulling out of the Stuttgart Open.

Murray described the abdominal muscle problem as a tricky injury after two subsequent scans revealed no damage. The Brit tried to play through injury after levelling the match in Stuttgart against Matteo Berrettini but did not want to jeopardise his Wimbledon participation by pushing through.

"The injury I have is not a significant injury, but the injury is a tricky one for tennis players. You need to manage them well and do everything properly and respect it. I've done that so far. Hopefully, that would pay dividends on Monday, but no, the significance of the injury, the grading of the injury was not so bad that I could say I made it worse by continuing to play," Andy Murray said.

The 35-year-old told reporters in an interview that the injury has been healing well and there are positives as well as negatives as he prepares behind closed doors.

"The injury is healing but still not perfect, My goal is to try to get to the start line in a good place physically and give myself the best chance to do well. There have been positives and negatives this week. Positives are I've been able to practice but there are certain shots I've not been able to practice. But unfortunately in matches, you can't just hit certain shots. In the next couple of days, I will get the chance to test that and hopefully, it will be fine," Murray said.

The positive for the Brit would be that he's dealt with worse issues in the last few years and managed to handle them.

"I still believe, and I'm still working and training as hard as I can to try and achieve that goal" - Andy Murray on his chances of winning Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray at the 2013 Wimbledon Winners Ball

Andy Murray will begin his campaign on either Monday, June 27 or Tuesday, June 28, depending on when the first-round matches take place. Murray is a two-time former champion at the SW19 and will have the chance to progress beyond the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017.

When the Brit triumphed in 2013 he became the first Briton to win the Wimbledon title since Fred Perry in 1936. He again elated his hometown fans in 2016 by winning his second title at the All England Club.

In an interview with The Sun, Murray spoke about his chances of winning the iconic grasscourt event for the third time.

"I know obviously, that's going to be an unbelievably difficult thing to do. But I do still believe that I've got great tennis in me. I know it's going to be more difficult to win Wimbledon than it was five, six years ago. But yeah, I still believe, and I'm still working and training as hard as I can to try and achieve that goal," Andy Murray said.

Murray's perseverance and motivation have been rewarded with a kinder draw this year. The World No. 51 will square off against Australian James Duckworth, who is ranked 77 in the world and is yet to win a match on the ATP Tour this year. The Brit leads the head-to-head against Duckworth 2-0.

If Murray manages to oust the Australian, he could potentially meet John Isner in the second round.

