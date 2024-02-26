Will Carlos Alcaraz play Indian Wells and Netflix Slam with Rafael Nadal after Rio Open injury? A look into the Spaniard's upcoming schedule

Carlos Alcaraz will participate in the 2024 Indian Wells Open and will also face Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas in March.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury in the first round of the 2024 Rio Open against Thiago Monteiro. Alcaraz previously claimed the Rio Open title in 2022 by defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final. He also reached the final in the 2023 edition but was defeated by Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz retired after just two games against Thiago Monteiro during their first-round tie on Tuesday (February 21). Hours later, the World No. 2 posted on his Instagram feed that he had an MRI on his ankle.

The result of the diagnosis revealed a Grade II lateral sprain on his ankle, which will keep him out for some days. He concluded by assuring fans that he would be participating at Indian Wells and also at Las Vegas for the Netflix Slam.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain.

"I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells” Carlos Alcaraz said

Alcaraz will enter this season's edition of the Indian Wells Masters as the defending champion. Last season, he secured victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis, Tallon Griekspoor, Jack Draper, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner, before defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

On the other hand, Alcaraz and Nadal have previously faced each other three times on the ATP tour, with Nadal winning two of those meetings. However, their forthcoming match in Las Vegas will be part of Netflix's inaugural live tennis event (NetflixSlam), and it will be a one-night exhibition match held at Michelob Ultra Arena on March 3rd.

Novak Djokovic will also compete for the Indian Wells title along with Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz - Wimbledon 2023

Among other athletes, Carlos Alcaraz will be joined by the 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, at the Indian Wells Masters taking place from March 3-17.

The World No.1 is currently tied with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, having won the title five times.

The last time Djokovic won the Indian Wells Masters was in 2016 when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final.

Alcaraz, currently No. 2 on the ATP rankings, has faced Djokovic five times, securing victories in two of those matches, including his memorable win at the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Apart from Djokovic, Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal will also be competing in this season, having previously won it in 2007, 2009, and 2013.

