  • "Will definitely cost Daniil Medvedev a lot of cash" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacts to Russian's controversial outburst at Citi DC Open

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 26, 2025 02:43 GMT
Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty
Brad Gilbert reacts to Daniil Medvedev's outburst in Washington (Image Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev was dealt a big upset at the Mubadala Citi DC Open as he lost out to Corentin Moutet. After the game, the Russian had a major outburst and Coco Gauff’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently made his feelings clear about the same.

Medvedev has had a shaky year and his campaign in Washington got off to a similar start. The Russian narrowly managed to avoid an opening round exit against Reilly Opelka, before going on to beat Wu Yibing. Up next, he faced off against Moutet in the quarterfinals, losing the match 6-1, 4-6, 4-6.

After the game, Daniil Medvedev visibly expressed his frustration, slamming his bottle and racket into the ground. Reacting to this, Brad Gilbert, who coached Coco Gauff to her maiden Grand Slam title, wrote on X,

“Holy toledo what a last game drama 🎭 after rain ☔️ delay Moutet cramping and what a unbelievable MP to win it, that will definitely 💯 cost Meddy bear 🐻 a lot of cash 💰.”
Gilbert worked with Gauff between 2023 and 2024. Prior to that, the American also coached the likes of Andre Agassi and Andy Murray.

Daniil Medvedev highlights his focus for the hard court season

Medvedev at the ATP 500 event in Halle (Image Source: Getty)
Over the course of his career, Daniil Medvedev has consistently delivered his best performances on hard courts. The 29-year-old won the US Open in 2021 and has reached three finals at the Australian Open.

Medvedev has struggled to live up to his previous achievements throughout the 2025 season, and in a conversation with Tennis Channel, he highlighted the fact that he's counting on his serve during the hard court swing, saying,

“Well, to be honest, I think you never know how the surface is going to be in the US Open, Cincinnati, Toronto. But usually it's fast hardcourts and all of these tournaments, and the serve is the most important. And I'm someone who breaks serve. A lot of times I think if we're talking strictly about return, I'm always in the top five in terms of points one and breaks made. So yeah, it serves as the most important because it puts a lot of pressure on your opponent. and then from this you can build up for the rest of the game.”

The last time Daniil Medvedev won a title was in 2023, when he was crowned champion at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. As the former World No.1 gears up for the remainder of the season, fans will be curious if his serve can help him get back to his winning ways.

