Will Jannik Sinner play US Open Mixed doubles after heartbreaking Cincinnati final health scare? All you need to know

Jannik Sinner's bid for a successful title defense at the Cincinnati Open 2025 ended in heartbreaking fashion due to an injury. This latest setback has cast a doubt on his participation in the mixed doubles event at the US Open, which will get underway from Tuesday, August 19.

Ad

Anticipation was high for the Cincinnati Open final, which featured Sinner going up against Carlos Alcaraz. This was their fourth meeting in a final this season. Unfortunately, the Italian was hampered right from the start and arrived wearing a sleeve on his right arm. He was unable to serve or hit his forehand properly, and after getting broken for the third time, he chose to retire while trailing 5-0.

Following the match, Sinner skipped the post-match press conference but did provide the media with some quotes on his situation. While he was obviously disappointed with the outcome, his main focus now is on recovering quickly for the US Open, where he's the defending champion.

Ad

Trending

While he didn't specifically talk about mixed doubles, Sinner mentioned that he would need at least a couple of days to recover and his main priority would be his title defense. This effectively rules out his participation from mixed doubles, and an official announcement can be expected soon, either from his team or the tournament.

"Yeah, I love Grand Slams a lot. These are the main tournaments for my season, and you know, for my career. So the US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to it. If I'm ready, physically and mentally, I will be ready to push. So as I said, now a couple of days of recovery, and then you know, get back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready. So for sure, the main goal here in the US," Sinner said.

Ad

Sinner's withdrawal would be another hit to the mixed doubles event at the US Open. The revamped version of the discipline attracted several top stars, though a few of them have already pulled out due to one reason or another. The Italian's absence would leave the tournament bereft of another big name.

Jannik Sinner had teamed up with Katerina Siniakova for US Open mixed doubles

Jannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner had initially joined forces with Emma Navarro for the US Open 2025 mixed doubles. However, the American chose to withdraw from the same and opted to participate in this week's Monterrey Open.

Ad

Sinner had the option to look for another partner until Sunday, August 17, or skip the event altogether. He then teamed up with doubles powerhouse Katerina Siniakova, a 10-time Major champion in women's doubles and an Olympic gold medalist in women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Many considered this an indication that Sinner was serious about participating in mixed doubles. However, fate had other plans and he won't be able to compete on account of his recent injury. He will now race against time in order to be fit for his title defense at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More