"Will you marry me?" - Paula Badosa can't hold back her laughter as boyfriend Juan Betancourt pranks her with innuendo-filled proposal

After ending her 2022 season a few days ago, Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa flew to the Maldives with her boyfriend, Juan Betancourt, for a vacation recently.

The World No. 13 celebrated her 25th birthday on November 15th and received wishes from various players like World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza, Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka, and Jessica Pegula.

On Thursday (November 17), Badosa shared an Instagram story that her boyfriend and actor Juan Betancourt posted from the resort where they were staying. Sitting at a table after sunset, Betancourt decided to prank her girlfriend in the most hilarious manner.

"Well, the time has come. And this is the place," Betancourt said. "You brushed this little guy. I hope you like it. It's big enough."

He then went ahead and showed Badosa an unusually oversized ring as she burst into laughter while he continued:

"Paula, Will you marry me?"

Badosa shared the story with numerous laughing emojis on it. In Betancourt's original story, he compared the unique ring to an apartment in the city of Salamanca, Spain.

"Was it a ring or a flat in Salamanca?"

Paula Badosa shared Juan Betancourt's Instagram story

Paula Badosa to participate in the 2023 United Cup alongside Rafael Nadal

Paula Badosa last played at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

Paula Badosa kicked off the season as the eighth-ranked player on the tour. Her only singles title victory this year came in January when she beat Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic to win the WTA 500 Sydney Tennis Classic. Badosa achieved her career-high ranking in April by reaching the second spot in the WTA rankings.

The rest of the season was pretty ordinary for the Spaniard. Paula couldn't get past the fourth round this year as far as Grand Slam events were concerned. When Paula ended her year recently, her win-loss record showed 32 wins and 22 losses.

Paula Badosa was a part of Team Spain at the recently-concluded 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, which was eventually won by first-time winners - Switzerland. Badosa played extremely well against Kazakhstan, winning her singles match against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. She also teamed up with Aliona Bolsova to beat Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina.

Spain thrashed Kazakhstan 3-0. They needed to win just one match against Great Britain to reach the last four. However, the Spanish players were stunned as they lost all three matches. Badosa was shockingly beaten by 95th-ranked Harriet Dart in straight sets.

Paula Badosa is currently ranked 13th and will next be seen alongside Rafael Nadal at the inaugural edition of the United Cup, to be played in Australia from December 29 to January 8. Apart from Badosa, Team Spain will feature Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and David Vega Hernandez.

