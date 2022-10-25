"Will only play pickleball if I can’t run at all anymore" – Tennis legend Martina Navratilova gives her verdict on the heavily marketed sport

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her views regarding pickleball, a paddle sport that has been marketed heavily in the US of late.

Pickleball has often been compared to tennis, badminton, and ping-pong as it inherits and combines various features from the three sports. The game has been promoted as being “inclusive of all ages and sizes” due to the smaller size of courts as compared to those used for tennis.

Many celebrities such as LeBron James and Tom Brady, as well as retired tennis players such as James Blake and Kim Clijsters, have invested in the sport. Notably, Noah Rubin, the 2014 Junior Wimbledon champion, recently switched to pickleball after an unsuccessful run as a tennis pro.

Speaking about the growing popularity of pickleball, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova said that people were taking up the sport to “feel successful rather quickly”, suggesting that being decent at tennis takes immense effort and endurance.

"Biggest reason pickle ball is so popular, (in my not so humble opinion), is that you can be decent and feel successful rather quickly. Unlike tennis, which- in the words of my friend Joel Drucker- takes a long time not to suck" she tweeted.

Navratilova, who collected 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her illustrious career, stated that although pickleball is a great sport, she would only play it if she isn’t able to run further down the line.

"It’s a great sport for sure:), will only play pickleball (who came up with that name?!?) if I can’t run at all anymore," she stated.

"Because it’s cheaper" - Martina Navratilova on tennis courts being utilized for pickleball

Martina Navratilova suggested that pickleball should have its own courts.

In a Twitter discussion, one fan was unhappy about pickleball taking over the tennis courts and mirrored Martina Navratilova's views about taking up the sport.

"The thing I don’t get is why pickleball has to take the tennis courts? Why can’t they make new pickle ball courts? I’ll play pickle ball some day…but goddess willing I’ve got a lot more years of tennis," the fan said.

Navratilova opined that the strategy was implemented due to its cost-effectiveness.

"Because it’s cheaper… not sure what other reason…" she said.

The Czech-American tennis player had previously called out the sport for its intrusion into tennis courts. She had suggested that pickleball should have its own courts if it was indeed that popular.

"I say if pickleball is that popular let them build their own courts:)" she had opined.

