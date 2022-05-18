Will Russian and Belarusian players compete at French Open 2022?

The 2022 French Open will allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete, but they'll have to do so under a neutral flag.

Russian and Belarussian athletes have borne the brunt of the world's ire across sports since Russia's Ukraine invasion in late February. Belarus, although not directly involved in the conflict, have allowed Russian forces to attack Ukraine from their territory. That is why they have also faced sanctions and bans across sports and other spheres.

TENNIS @Tennis Players from Russia and Belarus will not have their country or flags identified, but @RolandGarros currently says it will allow individual competitors to play in Paris: Players from Russia and Belarus will not have their country or flags identified, but @RolandGarros currently says it will allow individual competitors to play in Paris:

However, unlike the French Open, which commences on May 22, Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarussian athletes from competing at this year's Championships. It said in a statement:

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships. It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022."

However, Wimbledon's 'unilateral' decision has attracted widespread criticism from top players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, as well as the ATP and the WTA for discriminating against players on the basis of nationality. An ATP press release in this regard said:

"We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game. Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings."

If any Russian or Belarussian athletes make pro-Putin statements in the media, there will be sanctions - French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo

Amelie Mauresmo is the tournament director at Roland Garros.

Late last year, Amelie Mauresmo made history when Roland Garros announced that she would be their new tournament director. The Frenchwoman became the first woman to take up the position at the claycourt Major.

However, Mauresmo's stint has been a baptism of fire thus far, grappling in the aftermath of Russia's Ukraine invasion. Although the French Open will allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete, Mauresmo has said that any pro-Putin comments would attract sanctions. She said:

“It’s very complicated, probably there is no fair decision to take. We keep the line of what all the European governments – and other governments – decided in March, i.e. national teams of Russia and Belarus banned, but not the athletes as individuals, as long as they play under strict neutrality. We will be very meticulous on that. If any of them should have pro-Putin statements in the media, there will be sanctions fur sure.”

Eurosport @eurosport 🗣️ A 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 from French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo ahead of the Grand Slam tournament. 🗣️ A 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 from French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Mauresmo is expecting close to full attendance for all the matches. She recently said that 90-95% tickets for the tournament have been sold out.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan