"Will Smith got angry, went overboard, and assaulted another person, he should be stripped of the Oscar" - Venus and Serena Williams' half sister Sabrina

Will Smith may have won Best Actor for portraying Richard Williams—champion duo Venus and Serena Williams' father—in the biopic King Richard, but it was moments before the actual award's announcement when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that received all the attention.

And while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched an investigation into the incident during the 94th Academy Awards' live show, the controversy surrounding the incident refuses to die down. Both Venus and Serena Williams were in attendance of the event, even hosting a section of the event themselves.

Venus and Serena Williams' half-sister Sabrina Williams became the latest to come forward with her two cents on the incident. Sabrina, in her latest interview with The Sun, condemned the act of violince, saying Smith should be stripped of his award for going overboard and assaulting another person.

"So Will Smith got angry, went overboard, and assaulted another person. Then you just can't apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow," Sabrina said. "I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar."

"I have no sympathy for Will Smith because that's just irresponsible behavior" - Venus and Serena Williams' half sister Sabrina

Venus (L) and Serena Williams at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Further detailing her own struggles with Alopecia, a condition that results in hair loss from some or all areas of the body, and the basis of Rock's joke, Sabrina said she could relate to the humiliation that Pinkett Smith might have faced.

Sabrina, however, was quick to point out that Will Smith could have handled the situation better and shared his displeasure at the joke in a private setting. Describing the actor's behavior as "irresponsible," she added that the Academy should at the very least ban Smith from attending future ceremonies.

"I have alopecia, I can relate to that because I have alopecia really bad," Sabrina said. "But it's not the time or place. If somebody offends you, you let them know in a private setting — 'Hey, you offended my wife, I did laugh at the joke, but my wife was offended.' But just to go on stage in the middle of an event and slap somebody, walk back down, and then yell from your seat. That's just not appropriate."

"If they don't take the thing from him, they should ban him from attending the event ever again, as that's just ridiculous," she continued. "I have no sympathy for him because that's just irresponsible behavior. He probably needs to seek counseling. I'm not saying he has mental health issues but maybe he can talk to somebody because that's not appropriate behavior."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan