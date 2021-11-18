Will Smith says King Richard is "a story of dreams coming true", hails the Williams family as an "American and human success story"

Will Smith, who plays the titular role in King Richard -- the upcoming biopic of Venus and Serena Williams' father -- recently spoke about the film's message and the kind of values the Williams family embodies.

On the sets of King Richard, Will Smith delivered a speech in front of the cast and crew about how the film's story is about "dreams coming true". He highlighted that at a time in America when people find themselves distant from one another, the story of the Williams family signifies what's "beautiful" about the country.

"This story is a story of dreams coming true," Will Smith said of King Richard. "In this time in America, where we are so disjointed and separated, this is a story with the good and the bad that says what's beautiful about this country. This is the only country where this could happen."

Will Smith @RealWillSmithFP



Go see the dang film with YOUR family this Friday and bring everybody to the theater!

- Will Smith It’s been a dream to bring THEIR dream to the big screen with #kingrichard - thank you @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams and the whole Williams family. Hope we did you proud!Go see the dang film with YOUR family this Friday and bring everybody to the theater!- Will Smith It’s been a dream to bring THEIR dream to the big screen with #kingrichard - thank you @Venuseswilliams, @serenawilliams and the whole Williams family. Hope we did you proud!Go see the dang film with YOUR family this Friday and bring everybody to the theater!- Will Smith https://t.co/kwrAc5Xukl

The celebrated actor went on to address Isha Price, Venus and Serena Williams's sister, who was regularly present on set throughout the filming of King Richard. Smith described her family as an "American success story" that built tennis icons through love and togetherness.

He also thanked her and the Williams family for giving him the opportunity to play Richard Williams in the film.

"Your family is an American success story, your family is the human success story," Smith told Isha Price on set. "You guys showed what it's like to believe in yourselves, what it's like to have love, to be a unit, to hold tight and firmly together in the face of all kinds of opposition. I want to thank you and I want to thank your family for giving me the opportunity to be a part of that," the actor added.

"It was an entire family who agreed they were going to move into the world of tennis and chase this gigantic dream"- Will Smith on the Williams family

At the recent premiere of King Richard in Hollywood, Smith spoke to entertainment website Extra about the significance of family in the success of Venus and Serena Williams. He revealed that the Williams sisters' journey into tennis was a decision that was taken collectively by their family.

"I think what was most interesting for me was that it was a family decision that Venus and Serena were going to train to be the number one and number two tennis players in the world," Will Smith continued. "They wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t full family agreement".

He added that the entire Williams family agreed to support Venus and Serena's tennis careers and pursue their dream of becoming future tennis champions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It wasn't a father pushing his daughters to excel, it was an entire family who agreed they were going to move into the world of tennis and they were going to chase this gigantic dream. They weren’t necessarily creating great tennis players, their goal was to create great people who contributed to the human family", he added.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya