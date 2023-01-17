"I will value lower category tournaments more, it's time to be humble" - Garbine Muguruza after Australian Open exit

Garbine Muguruza's first-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open came as an extension of her poor run over the last 12 months. The Spaniard has spiraled down the rankings ever since her impressive run at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara — where she lifted the trophy to propel herself back into the top-10.

The Australian Open loss against Belgian Elise Mertens comes as the latest blow for Muguruza, who is now 0-3 in terms of the win-loss column for 2023. She had earlier suffered tough losses at the hands of Bianca Andreescu and Belinda Bencic in Adelaide.

Reflecting on her recent struggles in an interview with Eurosport, Muguruza said she will rethink her 2023 calendar and plan participation in tournaments based on her ranking. The Spaniard added that she valued the lower-rung tournaments and it was time for her to be "humble."

"I will have to make a proper calendar with my ranking," Garbine Muguruza said. "I'll try to play the best tournaments too but when I can't I'll look at other lesser ones. I will value these type of tournaments. It's time to be humble."

Elaborating on her recent struggles, Muguruza said she felt that tension and fatigue had a big part in costing her some of the matches.

The former World No. 1 went on to say that while she has played well in patches, her best tennis has evaded her in tight moments — adding that she needed to start closing out matches to regain her confidence.

“I think it has been a mixture of tension and fatigue," Garbine Muguruza said. "Physically I have noticed a downturn. The truth is that the key moments are costing me. I start playing well and then maybe I don't show the highest level. It is necessary to be able to close these types of moments decisively.”

Garbine Muguruza to slip out top-75 after Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza at the 2023 Australian Open.

Garbine Muguruza was ranked inside the top-10 in the world rankings this time last year. Her inability to defend her finals showing at the 2020 Australian Open, however, kicked off her slide.

The Spaniard has not reached another tournament final since Guadalajara and the same has taken a toll on her position on the ranking ladder. She came into this year's Australian Open ranked barely inside the world top-75 — at No. 73.

Her first-round exit, however, will see her slip further. With only 764 points to her name, she is expected to fall to No. 81 and could drop further depending on other results.

