"Hopefully rest of the players boycott, tennis survived just fine without Wimbledon in 2020" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Arguably the most prestigious tournament in the sport of tennis, Wimbledon has come under a lot of criticism for the ban they have imposed on Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The likes of Daniil Medevedev, Aryna Sabalenka and others will be barred from participating at the grasscourt Major later this year.

Many fans rushed to Twitter to make their displeasure known about the way things have turned out. They feel it is extremely unfair that the players are the ones paying the price for something that is completely out of their control.

"Hopefully the rest of the players boycott. Tennis survived just fine without Wimbledon in 2020," said one user.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator hopefully the rest of the players boycott.



"tennis survived just fine without Wimbledon in 2020."

Another user referenced a historical precedent:

"Nikola Pilic banned by ILTF for 1 month for not obeying YTA to play the DC tie against. This meant he would skip Wimby. 81 players from the newly formed ATP boycotted the event that year."



2022

"players banned from 1973. Nikola Pilic banned by ILTF for 1 month for not obeying YTA to play the DC tie against. This meant he would skip Wimby. 81 players from the newly formed ATP boycotted the event that year. 2022 players banned from #Wimbledon for a non-sporting reason."

Another user called out the hypocrisy by the tournament organizers with a tongue and cheek comment.

"Surely, Wimbledon banned itself when Britain invaded Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya."

One user noted:



"Expect an announcement later this morning: Wimbledon to become the first tennis tournament to impose a full ban on players from Russia and Belarus. A stark contrast to the French Open, for which the likes of Medvedev and Azarenka remain on the entry list. Reminder that Wimbledon didn't ban individual South African players from participating during Aparthied"

Another user stated:



"I was against Djokovic being barred from AO.



I am against Russians being barred from Wimbledon. Keep politics out of sport."

"This is really dumb @Wimbledon, before you know it, players will be discriminated against for things that are completely out of their control. I expect this kinda garbage from England though. #boycottwimbledon"

One user commented:

"Players and spectators should boycott Wimbledon.

But we all know that this will not happen, because people today are completely different from people 80+ years ago. A sad day for society and democracy-more important than tennis."

"About as bad of a decision as the strawberries you sell. Do let us know if you plan on asking every attendee their political affiliation for the high priced tickets you sell. Or does this only work for participants that you give money to? I hope many fans boycott watching."

Another user wrote:

"NEWS: Russian tennis players will be barred from competing at Wimbledon in June, a decision that will prevent current world No. 2 @DaniilMedwed from playing in the season's third Grand Slam. Wimbledon now emboldened will look for ways to do what they have always wanted to do. Ban blacks, homosexuals, tattoos, non Tories and anyone who does not doff their cap to the white privilege in the Royal box. A wank fest of imperialism. Let's hope some players Boycott this bs."

Another user feels individuals should not be punished for actions that they have no control over.

"Now individual human beings are being discriminated against, not on the basis of their own actions, but on the basis of their Governments actions. We as citizens, as people, are far more than our corrupt governments. I'm done with this. #boycottwimbledon."

One user expressed:



"We as citizens, as people, are far more than our corrupt governments.



I'm done with this. Now individual human beings are being discriminated against, not on the basis of their own actions, but on the basis of their Governments actions. #boycottwimbledon"

"Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon" - ATP condemns ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes

As things stand, Medvedev will be unable to partake at the tournament this year

Following the statement released by All England Club chiefs banning players from Russia and Belarus, the ATP released a statement of their own condemning the move.

"Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings," the statement read.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey ATP says Wimbledon's decision "is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game" ATP says Wimbledon's decision "is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game" https://t.co/00oxkPXJx1

While the ATP did condemn the actions by Russia, they also elaborated on how unfair the decision by the tournament is and how the sport is setting a dangerous precedent moving forward.

"We believe that today's unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year's British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game," ATP statement said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan