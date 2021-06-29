Wimbledon 2021: 3 talking points from Alexander Zverev's win against Tallon Griekspoor

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev opened his Wimbledon 2021 campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win over Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor. The 24-year-old, making his sixth appearance at SW19, will play the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren and Norbert Gombos in the second round.

Griekspoor, who qualified for Wimbledon for the first time in his career, made an unremarkable debut. The Dutchman had his moments, but they were few and far between as he failed to pose much of a challenge to his fellow 24-year-old.

On that note, let's have a look at three talking points from Zverev's win over Griekspoor.

#1 Alexander Zverev not impacted by roof closure

Alexander Zverev began his first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor under an open roof. But with the rain getting stronger in the early part of the second set, the players went off the court as the roof closed over Court No. 1. Zverev led by a set and a break at the time.

The stoppage had no impact on the German, who continued to dominate once play resumed indoors. Griekspoor, perhaps affected by nerves on his Wimbledon debut, struggled for consistency throughout and came unstuck against his higher-ranked opponent.

#2 Zverev puts on serving clinic

Alexander Zverev started nervously and needed to fend off break points in his first service game before he found his mojo. The German's big serves began to land more frequently as the set progressed and there was no looking back from there.

The 24-year-old sent down 20 aces, and perhaps more impressively, served just four double faults all match.

Zverev averaged 209 kmph on his first delivery, while Griekspoor managed only 188. Landing a healthy 68% of his first serves, the German was able to control most of his service games and put pressure on his opponent.

#3 Zverev endures a nasty fall but escapes injury

Alexander Zverev suffered a nasty fall in the second set.

While leading by a double break in the second set, Zverev suffered a nasty fall while coming to the net for a serve-and-volley.

Griekspoor won the point with a passing shot to recoup one of the two breaks as his lanky opponent lay prone on the turf. Fortunately for Zverev, he did not suffer an injury, and the trainer was not required to come out to the court.

The fall did not bother Zverev, who powered on to take a two-set lead, eventually closing out the match in 89 minutes.

