Wimbledon 2021: 3 talking points from Ashleigh Barty's semifinal win over Angelique Kerber

Top seed Ashleigh Barty produced another stellar performance to defeat former champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6(3) in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2021 on Thursday. She will next face either Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Pliskova in the final on Saturday.

The pair's first encounter on grass featured some long baseline exchanges and exquisite slicing. Although Kerber went toe-to-toe with Barty for the most part, the Australian was able to raise her level when she really needed to, pulling away at the end.

On that note, let us take a look at three talking points from this semifinal match:

#1 Ashleigh Barty ticked all the boxes

The World No.1 was in blistering touch in her previous rounds and she carried that form into the semifinals against Kerber. Apart from a few minor hiccups early in the second set, Barty looked mostly in command. The Australian was able to pull out her full bag of tricks to stifle Kerber.

Ashleigh Barty

Her slices made things especially uncomfortable for the German, who seemed to have no answer. Barty was able to hit a staggering 38 winners compared to the German's 16.

Barty even racked up a whopping eight aces and won 88% of her points on first serve. Her net play was also solid as she managed to win 10 out of her 14 approaches.

#2 Angelique Kerber struggled mightily on serve

Although Kerber got broken just twice, almost every service game was a struggle for the German. Even when she broke Barty early in the second set to gain some confidence, she still was severely tested on her own delivery.

Angelique Kerber

She eventually surrendered the break while serving for the second set at 5-3. The German southpaw didn't serve a single ace and double faulted thrice. She also won just 64% of the points on first serve, which was never going to be enough against a player of Barty's caliber.

#3 Ashleigh Barty is into her first Wimbledon final

Ashleigh Barty has lost just one set en route to her maiden final at the grasscourt Slam. The World No. 1 is bidding to become the first Australian to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Evonne Goolagong in 1981.

Ashleigh Barty

When Barty steps on to Center Court on Saturday to fight for her second Grand Slam title, it will be the first time since Roland Garros in 2018 that a women's Major final will feature the top seed.

