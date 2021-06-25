Wimbledon 2021: Daniil Medvedev's projected path to the final

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has been placed in the bottom half of the draw at Wimbledon 2021. The second seed has made it to the main draw of the grasscourt Major just thrice in his career, going as far as the third round in 2018 and 2019.

Having made the finals and quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros respectively, he will hope to go one better at Wimbledon this year.

Let's take a look at the Russian's projected path to a maiden Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medvedev's 1st round opponent - Jan-Lennard Struff

The second seed has a tough test in the first round, where he takes on World No. 45 Jan-Lennard Struff. Struff reached the last-16 at Roland Garros earlier this month, but has struggled in his last few tournaments.

Nevertheless, the German will be confident going into this encounter, having beaten Medvedev in the first round of the Halle Open. Medvedev leads their head-to-head 3-1, but they're tied 1-1 on grass.

Daniil Medvedev's likely 2nd round opponent - Tommy Paul / Carlos Alcaraz

If Medvedev beats Struff, he is most likely to face Tommy Paul in the second round. The duo have met just once on tour before - at Roland Garros this year, where Medvedev won in four sets.

However, if Paul loses his opener to Carlos Alcaraz, Medvedev will face the talented Spaniard for the first time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev's likely 3rd round opponent - Marin Cilic

Medvedev could face another stern test in the third round in the shape of 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic, who reached the quarterfinals at Queen's last week.

The Croatian also won the title in Stuttgart earlier this year -- his first singles crown in three years.

Medvedev has faced Cilic just once before, at Washington 2019, when he won in straight sets. But with Cilic rediscovering his form, this might be a tougher encounter for the Russian.

Gentlemen's Singles - Projected Quarter-finals



Djokovic vs Rublev

Tsitsipas vs Bautista Agut

Zverev vs Berrettini

Medvedev vs Federer#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

Daniil Medvedev's likely 4th round opponent - Hubert Hurkacz / Grigor Dimitrov

If Medvedev advances to the fourth round, he would've already achieved his best ever result at Wimbledon. However, he would be keen on progressing even further.

The Russian could come up against either Grigor Dimitrov or Hubert Hurkacz in the last-16. Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Dimitrov 2-1, but the Bulgarian won their only encounter on grass, at Queen's in 2017.

However, Dimitrov has struggled form since his run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and hasn't had much match practice ahead of Wimbledon.

Hurkacz has also not been in great form and should not pose much of a threat to Medvedev if they meet in the last-16.

Daniil Medvedev's likely quarterfinal opponent - Roger Federer

Daniil Medvedev hasn't faced Roger Federer since 2019

Medvedev's toughest match at Wimbledon this year could be against Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev has a poor record against the Swiss legend. They've locked horns thrice on tour -- all of them on hardcourt -- with the Russian losing on every occasion.

But since their last meeting in 2019, Medvedev has made giant strides on the tour and will fancy his chances of coming out on top.

Daniil Medvedev's likely semifinal opponent - Alexander Zverev

If Medvedev can survive the Federer test, he could come up against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Medvedev is in slightly better form on grass, having made it to the Mallorca semifinals, where he faces Pablo Carreno Busta later today. Zverev, however, leads their head-to-head 5-4, with all nine encounters coming on hardcourt.

Daniil Medvedev's likely opponent in the final - Novak Djokovic / Stefanos Tsitsipas

If the Russian makes the second Grand Slam final of his career, he could come up against Novak Djokovic in a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. The Serb leads their head-to-head 5-3 and also won their only encounter on grass at Eastbourne in 2017.

If Djokovic falters before the final, however, Medvedev could meet Roland Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas instead. The Russian has won six out of their eight encounters thus far.

Edited by Arvind Sriram