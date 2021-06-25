Wimbledon 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas' projected path to the final

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will kick off his fourth Wimbledon campaign next week. The Greek is coming off a heartbreaking loss to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final, where he squandered a two-set lead.

Tsitsipas has been in sublime form recently and will head to Wimbledon well rested.

On that note, let's take a look at Tsitsipas' potential opponents at Wimbledon this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' 1st round opponent - Frances Tiafoe

Tsitsipas opens his campaign against American Frances Tiafoe. Although Tiafoe is relatively inexperienced on grass, he has given a good account of himself on the surface this year.

The American won the Challenger event in Nottingham and also reached the last eight at Queen's Club. Tiafoe could well ask a few questions of Tsitsipas, especially if the Greek takes some time to find his feet on a new surface.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely 2nd round opponent - Vasek Pospisil

Vasek Pospisil

The third seed could face former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Vasek Pospisil in the second round. The Canadian has a huge serve, which will be a great asset on grass, but he is in poor form, having won only three matches in 2021.

It is pertinent to note, however, that Tsitsipas has historically struggled against big servers. He could possibly drop a set or two if he's not on top of his game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely 3rd round opponent - Karen Khachanov

Stefanos Tsitsipas could face his first real test in the third round against 25th seed Karen Khachanov. Although Khachanov has lost all three of his previous meetings with the Greek, he ran him close in Rotterdam earlier this year.

Khachanov, who also reached the second week at Wimbledon in 2018, could be a tricky opponent on grass; the Russian possesses heavy groundstrokes with which he can lock Tsitsipas down in his backhand corner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely 4th round opponent - Dan Evans / Alex de Minaur

If Tsitsipas passes the third-round test, he will likely face either 15th-seeded Alex de Minaur or 22nd-seeded Dan Evans in the last 16. Both Evans and de Minaur have games suited to grass, but they might lack the power to trouble the Greek.

Tsitsipas, on his part, has been playing with much more conviction these days, and should be able to dominate with his precise serve and aggressive groundstrokes.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely quarterfinal opponent - Roberto Bautista Agut / Denis Shapovalov

If Tsitsipas advances past the fourth round, he could meet either Denis Shapovalov or Roberto Bautista Agut. Both players can cause the Greek plenty of problems. The Canadian, in particular, has the game to spring an upset.

That said, both Shapovalov and Bautista Agut have struggled at big events. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has the ability to raise his game in crunch moments and should come through.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely semifinal opponent - Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas may have to lock horns with defending champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the final.

The two squared off in the French Open title decider earlier this month, with the Greek suffering a heart-breaking five-set loss after squandering a two-set lead.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head 6-2, but they have never faced each other on grass.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' likely final opponent - Roger Federer / Alexander Zverev / Daniil Medvedev

If Tsitsipas successfully navigates his way through the top half of the draw, he will probably face Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer

Both Federer and Zverev have had disappointing grasscourt seasons, suffering early exits at Halle. Medvedev also lost early in the German city but bounced back in Mallorca, where he is in the semifinals at the time of writing.

If Federer's body can hold up over the course of the fortnight, he will be the favorite to come through the bottom half.

Tsitsipas and Federer have split their four meetings on tour. The Greek won their only Grand Slam showdown, at the 2019 Australian Open.

