Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Round 1

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will be entering Wimbledon for the third time in her career on the back of a semifinal run at the bett1open in Berlin. The American also finished runner-up for the first time ever in a Grand Slam at the French Open and is one of the most in-form players on tour right now.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



"Most of the women are playing very flat, but she's mixing it up very well. I need to learn a lot from Iga."



Read: Five things to know about No.57 Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the rising Romanian who chose tennis over singing and will face No.1 Swiatek today."Most of the women are playing very flat, but she's mixing it up very well. I need to learn a lot from Iga."Read: wtatennis.com/news/2612897/f… Five things to know about No.57 Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the rising Romanian who chose tennis over singing and will face No.1 Swiatek today. "Most of the women are playing very flat, but she's mixing it up very well. I need to learn a lot from Iga."Read: wtatennis.com/news/2612897/f… https://t.co/g8Zvebkeyg

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Gauff will start off her Wimbledon campaign against Elena Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

Ruse has had a mediocre season so far with her best run coming at the Dubai Tennis Championship, where she outclassed Ajla Tomjlanovic and World No. 4 Paula Badosa en route to the third round. Ruse won her maiden WTA tour singles title as a qualifier at the 2021 Hamburg European Open, defeating Andrea Petkovic in the final, 7–6(8–6), 6–4.

After a disappointing first-round exit at the French Open, Ruse kicked off her grasscourt season in Birmingham with a fine win over Qiang Wang 7-6(6),7-6(12) in an absorbing contest that lasted more than two hours. She went down fighting in three sets against Shuai Zhang in the second round, ending her run at the Birmingham Rothesay Classic.

The Romanian will be entering the tournament on the back of a round of 64 exit at the Eastbourne Rothesay International. She was ousted by World No. 102 Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-4.

The World No. 55 had major problems holding her serve throughout the match. She broke her opponent twice in both sets, but leaked far too many errors in follow-up games and failed to build momentum, hitting 10 double faults in their encounter.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be her third appearance at the iconic tournament.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Gabriella Ruse match schedule

The first-round clash between Coco Gauff and Elena Gabriela Ruse will be played on Tuesday, June 28

Match Timing: To be decided

Date: June 28, 2022.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Gabriella Ruse streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Alcaraz take on Struff live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far