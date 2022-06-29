Wimbledon 2022: Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Round 2

Coco Gauff kicked off her campaign at Wimbledon with a hard fought win over Belgian Elena Gabriella Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. The American trailed the match after losing the opening set, but secured an authoritative comeback to secure a second-round berth. The World No. 11 will take on Mihaela Buzarnescu in the next round on Thursday, June 30.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



defeats Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5



#Wimbledon Coco fights back strong @CocoGauff defeats Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Coco fights back strong 💪@CocoGauff defeats Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5#Wimbledon https://t.co/2MmWYauLGK

Who is Coco Gauff playing against ?

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Gauff will square off against Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon.

Buzarnescu has been more active on the ITF circuit than on the WTA tour. The Romanian made the quarterfinals of W60 Istanbul in April and W100 Surbiton (London) in May leading up to the Wimbledon Championships.

The 22-year-old began her campaign with a solid win over Natasja Mariana Schunk in the first round. Buzarnescu started the match on a high note, breaking the German twice and racing to a 3-0 lead which was enough to win her the opening set despite a spirited comeback from Schunk. She consolidated her position from then on and dominated the teenager in the second set to seal the win 6-4, 6-2.

The former World No. 20 is making her fourth appearance in the Wimbledon main draw. She made the third round in 2018 which was her best result in the tournament. Karolina Pliskova ousted her in an engrossing three set contest 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Buzarnescu managed to take a set off Simona Halep and Venus Williams in 2019 and 2020 respectively but failed to get over the line in both encounters.

She has the best ratio on grass compared to other surfaces and could give Gauff a tough fight in their second-round clash.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be her third appearance at the iconic grass court Grand Slam.

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu match schedule

The second-round clash between Coco Gauff and Mihaela Buzarnescu will be played on Centre Court on Thursday, June 30

Match Timing: 1:30pm local time, 6:00 pm IST , 9:30 am ET

Date: June 30, 2022.

Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Gauff take on Buzarnescu live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far