Wimbledon 2022: Day 2 Women's singles predictions ft. Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova, Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

The schedule for Day 2 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 64 of the 128 players in the women's singles category will play their first-round fixture on Tuesday.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and six-time Wimbledon Champion Serena Williams will begin their respective campaigns on Centre Court in the first slot of the day session. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep is also expected to feature in the day session slot but on Court No. 1.

The entire first half of the day 2 draw will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1pm local time( 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 2 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett

The World No. 1 will begin her quest for a third Major trophy against Croatian wildcard Jana Fett. The two have never faced each other on the WTA circuit before, but given her form and her 35 match win-streak, Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite to win.

Fett has won six out of eight matches on grass this season and is coming off back-to-back three-set wins over Mariam Bolkvadze and Katarina Zavatska in qualifying. She is through to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career and will be making her debut on Tuesday.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

#2 Karolina Pliskova vs Tereza Martincova

World No. 7 and defending finalist Karolina Pliskova will take on World No. 61 Tereza Martincova. The Czech defeated Martincova twice earlier and will be the clear favourite heading into their first-round encounter.

Predicted winner: Karolina Pliskova

#3 Paula Badosa vs Louisa Chirico

World No. 4 Paula Badosa should not have too much trouble disposing off former World No. 58 Louisa Chirico in the first round of SW19. The duo have never faced each other before and while Badosa has had a poor run of form recently, the Spaniard should be able to get past the finish line against Chirico.

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#4 Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic

World No. 9 Jessica Pegula will lock horns with World No. 81 Donna Vekic in the first round of SW19. The two players have never faced each other before.

The American has played some of her best tennis this season and will be poised for a straightforward win over the Czech former top-20 player.

Predicted winner: Jessica Pegula

#5 Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova

The 2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep will begin her quest for a second title against former World No. 19 Karolina Muchova. The Romanian will have a relatively tough match against the experienced Czech, who reached the quarterfinals of SW19 last year.

However, Halep's current form and Muchova's shaky form, likely due to her injury at Roland Garros should see the Romanian through to the second round.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

#6 Bianca Adreescu vs Emina Bektas

Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu will face off against wildcard Emina Bektas in the first round. Bektas will be making only her second Grand Slam appearance ever and the duo have never played each other before.

The Canadian seems to have found her footing on grasscourts, reaching the final at Bad Homburg last week. The 2019 US Open champion will be the favorite to win the encounter against the American wildcard comfortably.

Predicted winner: Bianca Andreescu

#7 Coco Gauff vs Elena Gabriela Ruse

French Open finalist Coco Gauff will square off against World No. 54 Elena Gabriela Ruse and this will be their first meeting on the main tour. The American is in red hot form and should be able to easily secure the win.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

#8 Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

23 time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams will be making her much awaited return to the singles tour after a year on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. She'll be up against World No. 115 Harmony Tan in the first round at the All England Club.

This will be the pair's first meeting on court and Williams is expected to kickstart her 21st Wimbledon appearance with a win.

Predicted winner: Serena Williams

