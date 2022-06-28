Wimbledon 2022: Day 3 Women's singles predictions ft. Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia, Anett Kontaveit vs Jule Niemeier 

The schedule for Day 3 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 of the 64 players in the women's singles category will play their second-round fixture on Wednesday.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit and fourth seed Maria Sakkari will play their round-of-64 matches on Court 1 in the first slot of the day session. British teenage sensation Emma Raducanu is also expected to feature in the day session slot but on Centre Court.

The remaining fixtures of the day 3 draw will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1pm local time( 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 3 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Ons Jabeur vs Katarzyna Kawa

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will continue her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa in the second round at Wimbledon. The Tunisian tennis pro won both of their previous meetings and will likely have a good showing in their third encounter as well.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Kawa outclassed Rebecca Marino in an absolute thriller to move into the round-of-64 for the first time in her career. Coincidentally, she was knocked out by Ons Jabeur in her previous attempt in the first round of the 2020 US Open.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#2 Anett Kontaveit vs Jule Niemeier

World No. 3 Anett Kontaveit will square off against Jule Neimer in the second round at Wimbledon. The Estonian has struggled to find form since her run to the final at the Qatar Open but played well to score her first-round win over Bernarda Pera in straight sets.

Niemeier, on the other hand, is yet to prove her mettle on grasscourt. The 22-year-old played well to defeat Xiy Wang in straight sets. The duo have never faced each other before, but Kontaveit should be able to pass the German's test.

Predicted winner: Anett Kontaveit

#3 Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia

Home favourite and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu will take on former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the second round at SW19. Raducanu defeated the Frenchwoman in their only meeting, which was at 2022 Indian Wells Open 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in March.

The teenager is poised to get past Garcia once again as the Brit finds her form on grasscourts.

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

Three-time Grand Slam winner and 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will lock horns against Magda Linette in the second round. The German leads the head-to-head against Linette 1-0. She defeated her in their most recent encounter at the Strassburg Intenational 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Kerber had a poor start to the season, going 2-6 for the year before winning her first title of the year in Strasbourg and finding some form. She will be eyeing a deep run at the SW19 and should be able to eliminate the Pole.

Predicted winner: Angelique Kerber

#5 Jelena Ostapenko vs Yanina Wickmayer

World No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko will take on former World No. 12 Yanina Wickmayer in the second round at Wimbledon. Their head-to-head is locked at 1-1. Ostapenko has been more consistent lately and has played well on grass this season, reaching the final in Eastbourne and winning the Birmingham title in doubles.

The Latvian has drummed herself into form ahead of Wimbledon is expected to move into the third round on Wednesday.

Predicted winner: Jelena Ostapenko

#6 Elise Mertens vs Panna Udvardy

World No. 31 Elise Mertens is set to battle it out against Panna Udvardy for a place in the third round at Wimbledon. The two tennis pros have never faced each other.

The Belgian snapped her three-match losing streak in the first round and will feel confident enough to follow it up with another win under her belt.

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens

#7 Anhelina Kalinina vs Lesya Tsurenko

29th seed Anhelina Kalinina will square off against Lesya Tsurenko in the second round at Wimbledon. This will be their first meeting on tour.

The all-Ukranian affair promises to be an engrossing contest. Tsureko will be making her first appearance in the second round of a Grand Slam. She seems to have a slight edge heading into the tie in terms of her consistency at the moment and on-court presence.

Predicted winner: Lesya Tsurenko

#8 Maria Sakkari vs Viktoria Tomova

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

World No. 5 Maria Sakkari will be up against Viktoria Tomova in the second round at the All England Club. The Bulgarian leads the head-to-head against Sakkari 1-0 and is also coming off a brilliant victory in her first round.

Tomova should present a tough challenge for Sakkari, but the Greek should manage to sneak through to the third round.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far