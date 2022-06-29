Wimbledon 2022 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis, Filip Kranjinovic vs Nick Kyrgios 

The schedule for Day 4 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 players remain in the men's singles category and 16 of them will play their second-round fixture on Wednesday.

Second seed Rafael Nadal will begin his match on Centre Court in the first slot of the day session. Meanwhile, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and local favorite Jack Draper are also expected to feature in the day session slot, but on Court 1.

The remaining fixtures of the draw on day 4 will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1pm local time (5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key men's singles matches on day 4 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis

Second seed Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Wimbledon.

Nadal was off to a shaky start in his first match on grass in three years, but managed to grind the win against Francisco Cerundola in four sets.

The Spaniard defeated Berankis in their only meeting, which came earlier this year at the Melbourne Summer Set. He registered a straight-sets win over the Lithuanian in January and will likely manage to do the same at the All England Club on Thursday.

Predicted winner: Rafael Nadal

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against World No. 76 Jordan Thompson in the second round. The Greek leads head-to-head against Thompson 1-0.

He's won seven out of nine matches on grass this season and played well against an in-form Alexander Ritschard in the first round to notch his first win at Wimbledon since 2018. Tsitsipas has worked on and improved his game considerably and should get over the line against the Australian.

Predicted winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

#3 Taylor Fritz vs Alastair Gray

11th seed Taylor Fritz and local favorite Alastair Gray will battle it out for a place in the third round at Wimbledon. Fritz has been in great form on grass, overcoming the glittering Maxime Cressy in a tough three-set final in Eastbourne.

This will be the first time they face each other and considering their form, ranking and experience at the moment, Fritz should be able to outfox the Brit.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

#4 Denis Shapovalov vs Brandon Nakashima

World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov will face off against Brandon Nakashima in the second round at Wimbledon. The duo have never faced each other before.

Shapovalov has not been in the best of form lately and survived a stern test against Arthur Rinderknetch in the first round and came into Wimbledon on the back of a six-match losing streak.

Nakashima has more game time and a better record on grass this year. If he holds his nerve in the crucial moments of the match, the American could cause an upset and move into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima

#5 Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady

World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman will take on Liam Broady in the second round.

The Argentine defeated the Brit last year at the SW19 in what was their only meeting on tour. Both players have struggled for form this season, but Schwartman should be able to sneak through to the third round.

Predicted winner: Diego Schwartzman

#6 Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Daniel Elahi Galan

World No. 19 Roberto Bautista Agut will lock horns with World No. 109 Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round.

The Spaniard seems to be in supreme touch at the moment and is a capable grasscourt player and should be able to ease past Elahi Galan to reach the third round at SW19.

Predicted winner: Roberto Bautista-Agut

#7 Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper

World No. 27 Alex De Minaur will face off against World No. 94 Jack Draper in the second round.

We can expect an engrossing contest between the two in their first meeting on tour. The Australian faces a tough task to get the better of Draper. But considering their experience on the big stage and ranking superiority, De Minaur should be able to get the job done.

Predicted winner: Alex De Minaur

#8 Maxime Cressy vs Jack Sock

World No. 45 Maxime Cressy will square off against World No. 103 Jack Sock in the second round of this all-American encounter.

Cressy caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, ousting sixth seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the first round. He seems to be in a rich vein of form at the moment and should be able to progress to the third round.

Predicted winner: Maxime Cressy

