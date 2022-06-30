Wimbledon 2022: Day 4 Women's singles predictions ft. Karolina Pliskova vs Katie Boulter, Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu 

The schedule for Day 4 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships is finally out. 32 of the 64 players in the women's singles category will play their second-round fixture on Wednesday.

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and 11th seed Coco Gauff will play their round-of-64 matches on Center Court in the first slot of the day session. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is also expected to feature in the day session slot but on Court 1.

The remaining fixtures of the day 4 draw will be played across 18 courts, starting at 1pm local time( 5:30 pm IST, 8 am ET).

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key women's singles matches on Day 4 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship:

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a first Wimbledon title against Lesley Pattinama in the second round. The Pole breezed past Croatian qualifier Jana Fett in the first round 6-0,6-3.

Swiatek has never faced Pattinama Kerkhov before, but is expected to extend her 36 match win streak and get the job done against the Dutchwoman.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

#2 Paula Badosa vs Irina Bara

World No. 4 Paula Badosa will take on World No. 122 Irina Bara in the second round. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head against Bara 2-0 and played well in her opener against Louisa Chirico, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Badosa showed no signs of the leg injury she picked up at the French Open and is expected to win on Thursday.

Predicted winner: Paula Badosa

#3 Karolina Pliskova vs Katie Boulter

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova will battle it out against Katie Boulter in a highly anticipated second-round matchup at Wimbledon.

The duo share a head-to-head ratio of 1-1, with Boulter outclassing the World No. 7 at the Eastbourne International, which was their most recent encounter. While we can expect an enthralling contest between the two, Pliskova should be able to edge past the American this time around.

Predicted winner: Karolina Pliskova

#4 Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic

World No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova will face off against World No. 58 Viktorija Golubic in the second round at Wimbledon.

The head-to-head between the two is locked at 2-2, with Krejcikova getting the better of the Swiss in their most recent encounter. Neither player has been consistent in the last few months but they got off to a decent start in the tournament. Golubic has every chance of causing an upset, considering their records at the SW19 and near identical win ratios on grass.

Predicted winner: Viktorija Golubic

#5 Simona Halep vs Kirsten Flipkens

2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep will square off against Kirsten Flipkens in the second round. The Italian seems to have recovered well after pulling out of her semifinal clash at the Bad Homburg Open due to a neck injury. She got off to a strong start in her opener against Karolina Muchova at the All England Club.

Halep has a commanding 5-0 lead over the Belgian in their head-to-head and should be able to book a spot in the third round.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

#6 Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu

World No. 23 Elena Rybakina will face off against World No. 56 Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

We can expect a fascinating contest between the two in their first meeting on tour. Bad Homburg Open runner-up Andreescu seems to be in better touch on grass at the moment and should be able to sneak through to the third round.

Predicted winner: Bianca Andreescu

#7 Petra Kvitova vs Ana Bogdan

World No. 26 Petra Kvitova will take on Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday.

The duo have never faced each other before. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is expected to oust the Czech tennis pro and move into the third round.

Predicted winner: Petra Kvitova

#8 Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff will lock horns against Mihaela Buzrnescu in the second round.

The American earned a hard-fought victory in the first round against Elena Gabriela Ruse and will be looking to build some momentum against the Romanian. The 19-year old is expected to win in their first ever encounter and book a place in the next round.

Predicted winner: Coco Gauff

