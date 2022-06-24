Wimbledon 2022 draw Live Stream: When and where to watch

The 135th edition of Wimbledon starts on Monday. Once again, several of the world's best players will gather at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to fight for one of the biggest prizes in tennis.

This year's competition is notably different from previous editions as no ranking points are on offer. The ATP and WTA took the drastic measure after Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from competing at the grasscourt Major.

Notable omissions this year include the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Aryna Sabalenka. Roger Federer will also miss the British Major for the first time in his career as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

This edition of the grasscourt Major will mark the singles comeback of Serena Williams, while Rafael Nadal will take part in the competition for the first time since 2019.

The draw for Wimbledon will take place on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. London time.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Wimbledon main draw ceremony will be made on Friday 24 June at 10am local time. Wimbledon main draw ceremony will be made on Friday 24 June at 10am local time.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 draw

There is no TV coverage of the Wimbledon draw in India, but American viewers can follow it on ESPN. You can catch live streaming of the draw on the tournament's social media channels and YouTube channel.

The seeds for this year's tournament have already been released. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the top two seeds in the men's singles due to Medvedev not being allowed to participate, while Alexander Zverev is injured.

They are followed by French Open runner-up Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded fifth, thus being among the top five seeds of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Last year's quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded sixth while semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz is seeded seventh.

2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini is seeded eighth while Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner complete the top 10 seeds.

In the women's singles competition, Iga Swiatek is the top seed and the heavy favorite to win the tournament. She is followed by Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur, who recently won the bett1open in Berlin. Paula Badosa is the fourth seed while Maria Sakkari is fifth.

Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova is the sixth seed, followed by Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula. 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is seeded ninth while Emma Raducanu rounds out the top 10. The British teenager is among the top 10 seeds in a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

It will be interesting to see how the Wimbledon draw unfolds later on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far