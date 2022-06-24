Wimbledon 2022 draw: Emma Raducanu's projected path to the final

World No. 11 Emma Raducanu is a rising star in the world of tennis. Amidst her battle with injuries, the 19-year-old is back in London to participate in the Wimbledon Championships. After failing to qualify for the main draw in 2018 and 2019, the Brit reached the fourth round last year, where she retired mid-match against Ajla Tomljanović.

Raducanu's magic moment came at the 2021 US Open, where she etched her name in the history books as the first-ever player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam as a qualifier and win it. An 18-year-old Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez, who was 19, in straight sets, to become the US Open champion. The Brit did not drop a single set in the ten matches that she played.

Raducanu hasn't enjoyed much success since her triumph in New York. She crashed out in the second round at the Australian Open and French Open this year. There have been three occasions this season when injuries forced her to concede matches.

The draw for this year's Wimbledon is out and Raducanu will need to find her fitness and form if she wants to lift her second Major title next month. Let's look at her potential opponents.

Emma Raducanu's 1st-round opponent - Alison Van Uytvanck

Placed in the bottom half of the draw, tenth seed Raducanu will square off against a tough opponent in 28-year-old World No. 46 Alison Van Uytvanck, who will not be easy to beat.

One of Uytvanck's many achievements was beating defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round of the 2018 Wimbledon. More importantly, Uytvanck has been an active participant in grass events over the last few days.

Emma Raducanu's likely 2nd-round opponent - Caroline Garcia

Although former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France is a doubles specialist, Raducanu cannot take her lightly since the 28-year-old has seven WTA singles titles to her name. She is also a two-time Grand Slam winner in the doubles category. The best result for Garcia at SW19 is reaching the fourth round in 2017.

Emma Raducanu's likely 3rd-round opponent - Madison Keys

The 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys is currently ranked World No. 24 but she has reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the past. The 27-year-old American has won six WTA singles titles, including the 2019 Cincinnati Masters. Keys, who has an aggressive game style, has won at least one title on all surfaces. Her biggest weapons are her serve and a big forehand. This might be the first seeded opponent for Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu's likely 4th-round opponent - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins is the 2022 Australian Open finalist who lost the title clash to Ash Barty. The 28-year-old World No. 8 has two WTA singles titles to her name — the 2021 Palermo Open and the 2021 Stanford Classic. Collins is the seventh seed at Wimbledon this year and could use her experience against a relatively young Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu's likely quarterfinal opponent - Ons Jabeur

World No. 3 and third seed Ons Jabeur has been among the headlines ever since it was made public that the Tunisian will be teaming up with American legend Serena Williams on her comeback. Having reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon, the 27-year-old will be a huge test for Raducanu.

Ons Jabeur @Ons_Jabeur



A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣 Yalla!A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣 Yalla! 🏆A jump in the water to celebrate never hurt nobody 🤣💧 https://t.co/4RpqCXzNzR

Jabeur has won three WTA singles titles, the most recent being the Berlin Open last week. She even played and won two doubles matches alongside Williams in Eastbourne before she sustained a knee injury which forced them to withdraw. Her biggest title was the 2022 Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.

Emma Raducanu's likely semifinal opponent - Anett Kontaveit

World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit has won six WTA singles titles since her debut in 2010. The 26-year-old is the highest-ranked Estonian player in history and is the second seed at Wimbledon. Apart from the WTA titles, Kontaveit has won eleven singles and five doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. Her best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2020 Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu's likely final opponent - Iga Swiatek

Poland's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is having the time of her life. She is a two-time Grand Slam winner at the age of 21. Swiatek did not drop a single set in Paris en route to lifting her second French Open title.

She has won nine WTA singles titles, out of which six have come in 2022. She has also won her last 35 matches, tying with Venus Williams for most consecutive wins in the 21st century.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far