Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu headline top-16 women's seeds 

The seeds for this year's Wimbledon have been revealed with Iga Swiatek leading the women's singles draw.

The Pole's run of dominance so far makes her the heavy favorite to win. Swiatek has won 35 matches and six titles on the trot. She reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and lost to Ons Jabeur, but will fancy her chances of a deep run at SW19 this year.

Anett Kontaveit is the second seed and will look to have a good run in the grasscourt major after suffering a first-round exit at the French Open.

Ons Jabeur, who recently won her second title of the year in Berlin, is seeded third. The Tunisian reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year and will look to improve her record at the event this year.

Paula Badosa is seeded fourth in the competition while Maria Sakkari is fifth. Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova is the sixth seed and will aim to have a good run at the grasscourt Major after a disappointing season so far.

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins is seeded seventh while Jessica Pegula is eighth. 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza is the ninth seed, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu is 10th.

There was some doubt regarding the latter's participation at SW19 after she suffered an injury during the Nottingham Open. However, she looks set to compete after recovering adequately.

This marks the first time that Raducanu has been a top-10 seed at a Grand Slam event in her career. She reached the last 16 of the tournament last year. If she's healthy, the Brit's big-stage prowess could see her have a deep run at the event as well.

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff is the 11th seed while Jelena Ostapenko is seeded 12th. They are followed by Barbora Krejcikova, Belinda Bencic and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

2019 winner Simona Halep completes the top 16 seeds.

Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka will be among the players missing Wimbledon

Last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka are among the players who will not compete at Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Daria Kasatkina, who reached the semifinals of the French Open, will also not take part in the grasscourt Major this year.

With no ranking points being awarded this year, a few players will see a significant drop in the rankings. Karolina Pliskova will be unable to defend 1300 points from last year and could drop out of the top-10 of the WTA rankings.

