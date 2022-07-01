Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Round 3

Iga Swiatek continued her miraculous run of form in the second round with a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Lesley Pattinama Kherkhove. The World No. 1 will lock horns with Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

The Pole has extended her incredible winning streak to 37 matches, a record which is unmatched in the 20th century.

Where is Iga Swiatek playing?

Swiatek will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be her third appearance at the iconic grass court Grand Slam.

Her previous best at the All England Club was making the Round of 16 in 2021, where she was humbled by Ons Jabeur 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Who is Iga Swiatek playing against?

Swiatek will battle it out against World No. 37 Alize Cornet in the third round at the All England Club.

Cornet has had a hot and cold season this year, winning 14 out of 30 matches with runs to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January and most recently the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

The 32-year-old picked up admirable wins over Anna Kalinskaya, Tatjana Maria and Angelique Kerber en route to the last four, but was outclassed by her former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia in a nail-biting contest, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

At Wimbledon, the World No. 37 has picked up solid wins over Yulia Putintseva and Claire Liu in the first two rounds. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament and will be determined to challenge the Pole's incredible 37-match win streak in the third round.

Cornet has participated at Wimbledon for fifteen years in a row. She made her debut in 2007 and her best result at the SW19 was making the Round of 16 in 2014, where she was outfoxed by Eugine Bouchard.

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet match schedule

The third-round clash between Swiatek and Alize Cornet will be played on Court No. 1 on Thursday, July 2

Match Timing: 1:00 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 9:00 am ET

Date: July 2, 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Swiatek take on Cornet live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

