Wimbledon 2022: Men's Singles top 16 seeds are set, Djokovic & Nadal top the list

The wait is almost over as the tennis world gears up for the third Grand Slam event of the year — the Wimbledon Championships. After a few controversies and debates about ranking points, who will play and who won't play, the men's singles top 16 seeds for the tournament have finally been decided.

World No. 3 and six-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is the top seed while World No. 4 and two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal is second. Djokovic has won the last three editions of the grasscourt event and is the favorite to win it again. For the first time in his career, Nadal has won the first two Majors of the year and will try to win in London to stay on track for a Calendar Slam.

Next on the list are Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz, rounding off the top-5 seeds at SW19 this year. However, it still won't be easy for them as the players that follow are just as dangerous. Felix Auger-Aliassime is sixth and Hubert Hukacz is the seventh seed. Hurkacz defeated World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in the Halle Open final on Sunday to clinch his maiden grasscourt title. Both Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz have games well suited to grasscourt and will be dangerous opponents to face early on.

José Morgado @josemorgado Wimbledon Men's Singles top 16 seeds are set:



1. Djokovic

2. Nadal

3. Ruud

4. Tsitsipas



5. Alcaraz

6. Auger-Aliassime

7. Hurkacz

8. Berrettini



9. Norrie

10. Sinner

11. Fritz

12. Schwartzman



13. Shapovalov

14. Cilic

15. Opelka

16. Carreño Busta Wimbledon Men's Singles top 16 seeds are set: 1. Djokovic2. Nadal3. Ruud4. Tsitsipas5. Alcaraz6. Auger-Aliassime7. Hurkacz8. Berrettini9. Norrie10. Sinner11. Fritz12. Schwartzman13. Shapovalov14. Cilic15. Opelka16. Carreño Busta

Next comes the 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini as the eighth seed. After spending three months off the tour due to a hand injury, the Italian returned to the tour recently and won both the grass events he played — the Stuttgart Open and the Queen's Club Championships. The World No. 11 lost to Djokovic in the summit clash last year.

Cameron Norrie finds himself as the ninth seed with Jannik Sinner as the tenth. The eleventh position is taken by 2022 Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz, who precedes Diego Schwartzman. The Argentine was recently shown the exit door in the first round at the Queen's Club Championships by Sam Querrey.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey British media reporting Wimbledon will break tradition & allow some limited practice on Centre & No. 1 Courts this year ahead of tournament. Goal is to improve footing in early rounds on the grass. Serena & Mannarino both slipped on Centre in 2021 & were injured



Makes sense British media reporting Wimbledon will break tradition & allow some limited practice on Centre & No. 1 Courts this year ahead of tournament. Goal is to improve footing in early rounds on the grass. Serena & Mannarino both slipped on Centre in 2021 & were injuredMakes sense https://t.co/3PaTx6PotA

Denis Shapovalov, who has lost five consecutive matches since beating Nadal in Rome, is the thirteenth seed. Marin Cilic, Reilly Opelka, and Pablo Carreno Busta are 14th, 15th, and 16th seeds, respectively.

It doesn't end here. All sixteen men will be on their toes not just against each other but against unseeded players as well. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and an in-form Nick Kyrgios will aim to ruin the party for quite a few players.

Top players who will miss the 2022 Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer will not feature at SW19 this year.

As fans crossed their fingers in the hope of seeing Roger Federer play on grass once again, they were heartbroken when Wimbledon released the entry list earlier this month as his name was missing. This will be the first time the Swiss legend hasn't played at the grasscourt Major since 1998. Struggling with a knee injury, Federer has been rehabilitating and training to make a comeback to the tour and is slated to return to the Laver Cup in September.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev has withdrawn due to the unfortunate and severe injury that he sustained in the Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal. Zverev twisted his right ankle while attempting a running forehand and tore three ligaments in his leg. Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has also pulled out due to an Achilles ligament issue.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the All England Club in April declared that no players from Russia and Belarusia will be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year. As a result, players like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, and Aryna Sabalenka will be absent from the third Major event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far