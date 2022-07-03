Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 4

Second seed Rafael Nadal will battle it out with 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Nadal put up a commanding performance against Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. The victory saw him stretch his winning streak to 10 matches since his triumph at the 2022 French Open.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is competing at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London.

The 36-year-old made his debut in 2003 and has won the iconic Grand Slam twice in his career. He outwitted Roger Federer to win his first Wimbledon trophy in 2008 and added another one in 2010 by getting the better of Tomas Berdych.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will square off against World No. 25 Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Van de Zandschulp has upped his game over the last two years. He has a 59 percent success ratio this season with runs to the quarter-finals of the Melbourne Summer Set, a runner-up finish at the Munich Open and a semifinal appearance at the Queen's Club amongst his standout performances.

The Dutchman entered Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the Mallorca Championships, where he was outlasted 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(2) by Marcos Giron in a closely contested match.

However, the 26-year-old is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career with solid wins over Feliciano Lopez, Emil Ruusuovuori and Richard Gasquet.

Van de Zandschulp showed grit and determination to get past the highly experienced Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-1 in his last match. He will be eager to put his best foot forward against the Spaniard in their last-16 clash at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp match schedule

The fourth-round clash between Rafael Nadal and Botic van de Zandschulp is scheduled third on Center Court on Monday, July 4.

Match Timing: Approximately 5 pm local time / 6 pm CET / 12 noon ET / 9.30 pm IST

Date: July 4, 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Nadal take on van de Zandschulp live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

