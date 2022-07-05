Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10

The Wimbledon quarterfinals will resume on Day 10 with Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep in action.

The former will face 11th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals. The American is yet to lose a set at the grass Major and beat Jason Kubler to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Fritz beat Nadal when they locked horns in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. However, the Spaniard has been in very good form lately and has a good chance of beating the 24-year-old.

The winner of this match will face whoever is victorious in the quarterfinal between Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin. The Australian looks in good form and will enter the match as the favorite. However, Garin should not be written off after his resilient performance to beat Alex de Minaur.

Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova go head-to-head on Centre Court in what promises to be an exciting match. The Romanian looks in good touch at present and will look to continue her resurgence. Anisimova, however, has produced some really good tennis this season and can make things difficult for Halep.

The other women's quarterfinal will see Elena Rybakina take on Ajla Tomljanovic, with the winner reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

All four matches look promising and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 10 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

(16) Simona Halep vs (20) Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (2) Rafael Nadal

To know more about the schedule on Day 10 of the grass-court major, you can visit the tournament's official website here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 10

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Center Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start Time on Centre Court Start Time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8: 30 am ET, July 6 8 am ET, July 6 India 6 pm IST, July 6 5: 30 pm IST, July 6

