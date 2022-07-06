Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 11

Day 11 of Wimbledon will see the semifinals of the women's singles competition take place. Ons Jabeur is the highest seed remaining in the tournament and will face good friend Tatjana Maria for a spot in the finals.

The Tunisian reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal by defeating Marie Bouzkova, coming back from a set down. Maria also reached the last four of a Major for the first time in her career, beating compatriot Jule Niemeier in a tight three-set quarterfinal.

Jabeur and Maria will lock horns for the second time on the WTA tour (not counting qualifiers), with the German winning in their first-round match at Linz in 2017.

The winner of this match will take on either 16th seed Simona Halep or 17th seed Elena Rybakina in the final.

The 2019 champion registered her 12th successive victory at the grasscourt Major by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4. Rybakina reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal by coming back from a set down to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Halep will face the Kazakh for the fourth time and currently leads the head-to-head 2-1.

Both matches will be exciting to watch and it will be interesting to see who will compete for the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday. On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

(Starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

(3) Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria

Followed by: (16) Simona Halep vs Tatjana Maria

Followed by: winner of Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur vs Jack Sock / Coco Gauff vs winner of (6) Mate Pavic / Sania Mariza vs (2) Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



• Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep

• Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧• Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep• Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙧• Elena Rybakina vs Simona Halep • Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/JySIEcyxnd

To learn more about the schedule for Day 11 of the grasscourt Major, you can visit the tournament's official website here.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 11

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time.

Country Start Time on Centre Court Start Time on other courts USA and Canada 8: 30 am ET, 7 July 6 am ET, 7 July India 6 pm IST, 7 July 3: 30 pm IST, 7 July

