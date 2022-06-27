Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek are among the many players who will be in action during Day 2 of Wimbledon. All three players will feature on Centre Court.

The King of Clay will play his first match at the grasscourt major since 2019 against Francisco Cerundolo, while Swiatek will take on Croatia's Jana Fett in the opening round and will look to extend her 35-match win-streak.

Serena Williams will play her first singles match in almost a year as she takes on France's Harmony Tan.

A number of other high-profile players will be in action, including last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini. The Italian will take on Cristian Garin in the first round as he looks to maintain his perfect record on grasscourt this season.

2019 champion Simona Halep will take on Karolina Muchova while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Alexander Ritschard in their opener. Other top players in action on Day 2 include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza and Coco Gauff.

There will be some very interesting matches on Tuesday and it will be interesting to see how the players fare. On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of Wimbledon.

Centre-Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Jana Fett

Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (WC) Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

Yasmin Syed @yasminstefsyed French Open champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek practising next to each other at #Wimbledon French Open champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek practising next to each other at #Wimbledon https://t.co/WiNpbUCaUb

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(8) Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin

Followed by: (16) Simona Halep vs Karolina Muchova

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Alexander Ritschard

For more information regarding the schedule for Day 2 of the grass-court major, click here.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams get the Centre Court as expected



Halep-Muchova, one of the best matchups of the first round goes on No. 1 Court Tuesday Order of Play at #Wimbledon Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams get the Centre Court as expectedHalep-Muchova, one of the best matchups of the first round goes on No. 1 Court Tuesday Order of Play at #WimbledonIga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams get the Centre Court as expectedHalep-Muchova, one of the best matchups of the first round goes on No. 1 Court https://t.co/W9MfhsHCq3

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the competition:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the show courts. On Centre Court, the action will commence at 1: 30 pm local time while the games will start at 1 pm local time on Court 1.

Country Start Time on Centre Court Start Time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8 30 am ET, June 28 8 am ET, June 28 India 6 pm IST, June 28 5 30 pm IST, June 28

