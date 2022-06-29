Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

All eyes will be on reigning French Open champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek as the action continues on Day 4 of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard is currently on a 15-match winning streak in Majors this year, having lifted trophies at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros. However, Nadal faces a tough challenge at the grasscourt Major, where he last made the final in 2011.

On Tuesday, the southpaw was subjected to a stern test by Wimbledon debutant Francisco Cerundolo. The 22-time Slam champion dropped a set but rebounded to secure a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win to make the second round at SW19 for the 14th time.

The two-time winner next faces former junior prodigy Ricardas Berankis in his quest for a spot in the third round at Wimbledon.

A pumped up Iga Swiatek during her first-round match at the 2022 Championships

Women's singles World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, didn't face any such hiccups in the first round like her idol. The Pole was all business on Tuesday as she looks to conquer the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon for the first time at the senior level, having won the junior title in 2018.

The 21-year-old swept aside Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to etch her name in the record books. The result extended her incredible winning streak to 36 - the longest women's singles winning streak since 2000.

Swiatek, who seeks her seventh consecutive title, next faces Dutch qualifier Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in the second round.

Other players in action on Thursday include last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova, who opens the Centre Court proceedings against home favorite Katie Boulter.

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, Mallorca champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and men's singles 19th seed Alex De Minaur will also be in action. All three will be eyeing third-round berths at Wimbledon on the same day.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2022 Championships (showcourts only):

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(6) Karolina Pliskova vs Katie Boulter.

Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Ricardas Berankis.

Followed by: (11) Coco Gauff vs Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jordan Thompson.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kherkove.

Followed by: (19) Alex De Minaur vs Jack Draper.

(For more information regarding the schedule for Day 4 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 4

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, June 30 8 am ET, June 30 India 6 pm IST, June 30 5:30 pm IST, June 30

