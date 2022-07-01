Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will continue their quest for the 2022 Wimbledon title as third round action continues on Day 6 of the grasscourt Major.

The two-time champion dropped a set for the second consecutive match at the Championships but rebounded to secure a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over former junior World No. 1 Ricardas Berankis in the second round on Thursday.

With the Spaniard playing on grass for the first time since his 2019 Wimbledon semifinal defeat to Roger Federer, he has been taking his time to adapt to the conditions. But there has been no denying his fighting spirit in both the matches so far.

The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion will now aim to extend his flawless 16-0 record in Majors this year against 27th Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek serves during her second-round match at the 2022 Championships

Polish juggernaut Iga Swiatek, too, will look to add to her fantastic 37-match unbeaten run when she takes on French veteran Alize Cornet on Day 6 of the tournament. The World No. 1 wasn't at her best in the second round and was stretched to three sets by Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove before completing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

The fact that the French Open champion was able to find a way even while struggling will give her a tremendous boost of confidence as the tournament progresses.

French Open runner-up Coco Gauff and 2019 Roland Garros semifinalist Amanda Anisimova will square off in a blockbuster third round all-American showdown that kicks off the proceedings on Center Court.

Following them will be fourth seed Paula Badosa and two-time winner Petra Kvitova, who are eyeing a fourth round berth as well.

On the men's side, Mallorca champion and former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have set up a tantalizing third round clash that will be the cynosure of all eyes on Saturday.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2022 Championships (show courts only):

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(11) Coco Gauff vs (20) Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (4) Paula Badosa vs (25) Petra Kvitova

Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (27) Lorenzo Sonego

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(19) Alex De Minaur vs Liam Broady

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios

(For more information regarding the schedule for Day 6 of the grasscourt Major

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 6

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Center Court and Court 1, however, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, July 2 8 am ET, July 2 India 6 pm IST, July 2 5:30 pm IST, July 2

