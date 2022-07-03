Wimbledon 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the Day 8 schedule of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as fourth-round action continues at the grasscourt Major on Monday.

Having dropped a set in each of his first two rounds, Nadal played his best match of this year's Championships against 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego. The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion raced to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win on Saturday.

Nadal will be aiming for his 18th consecutive win in Slams this year when he takes on 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nick Kyrgios, who was involved in a feud during his upset win over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, will be looking to reach his second Wimbledon quarterfinal. He will take on rising star Brandon Nakashima.

Simona Halep acknowledges the crowd after her third-round win at the 2022 Championships

On the women's side, former champion Simona Halep and fourth seed Paula Badosa will command plenty of attention during their blockbuster fourth-round showdown.

Halep has made the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fifth time, while Badosa will be buoyed after her big win over two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Amanda Anisimova has made the fourth round at all three Majors played so far this year in a resurgent season. The 20th seed will hope to continue her run against giant-killer Harmony Tan.

Men's singles 11th seed Taylor Fritz and women's singles 17th seed Elena Rybakina will also be in action. They will be keen to bring their attacking games to the fore and reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time in their careers.

Also vying for quarterfinal berths will be 19th seed Alex de Minaur and Alize Cornet, who ended World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's record 37-match winning streak on Saturday.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the 2022 Championships (show courts only):

Centre Court

(Starts at 1:30 pm local time)

Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima.

Followed by: (4) Paula Badosa vs (16) Simona Halep.

Followed by: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp.

Court 1

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

(17) Elena Rybakina vs Petra Martic.

Followed by: (11) Taylor Fritz vs Jason Kubler.

Followed by: (20) Amanda Anisimova vs Harmony Tan.

(For more information regarding the schedule for Day 8 of the grasscourt Major, click here.)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcasters for the tournament, click here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 8

The matches start at 11 am local time on most of the courts. On Center Court and Court 1, however, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time and 1 pm local time respectively.

Country Start time on Centre Court Start time on Court 1 USA and Canada 8:30 am ET, July 4 8 am ET, July 4 India 6 pm IST, July 4 5:30 pm IST, July 4

