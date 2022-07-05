Wimbledon 2022 TV Schedule: When are Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios & Amanda Anisimova playing? - Day 10, Quarterfinals

The singles quarterfinals will resume on Day 10 of Wimbledon with some big names in action, including Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

The King of Clay has done well to reach the quarterfinals of his first appearance at a grasscourt tournament since 2019. Nadal will take on Taylor Fritz in the last eight of SW19 and will want to get revenge on the American from when he beat him in the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Fritz has been in pretty good form lately, winning eight successive matches. the 24-year-old is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon but beating Rafael Nadal will be a very difficult task for him.

Nick Kyrgios will play against Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals and will enter the match as the favorite to win.

Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova will also lock horns on Day 10 of Wimbledon. This will be the third meeting between the two, with the Romanian leading the head-to-head 2-1. Halep previously beat Anisimova 6-2, 6-1 at the Bad Homburg Open a few days back and she is expected by many to win again.

However, the American's talent should not be written off as she is capable of giving the 2019 champion a run for her money.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us on Wednesday, let's take a look at the schedule for some of the top players who will be in action.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz will be the second match on Centre Court.

Match timing: Approximately 3 pm local time / 4 pm CET / 10 am ET / 7:30 pm IST

Date: July 6, 2022.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cristian Garin match schedule

Nick Kyrgios' quarterfinal against Cristian Garin will be the second match on Court 1.

Match Timing: Approximately 2: 30 pm local time / 3: 30 pm CET / 9: 30 am ET / 7 pm IST.

Date: July 6, 2022.

Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova match schedule

The women's singles quarterfinal between Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova will be the first match on Centre Court.

Match Timing: 1: 30 pm local time / 2: 30 pm CET / 8: 30 am ET / 6 pm IST.

Date: July 6, 2022

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022?

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

Australia: Channel Nine.

Canada: TSN.

France: beIN Sports.

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF.

India: Star Sports.

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis.

Japan: NHK & WOWOW.

New Zealand: Sky NZ.

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub.

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+.

UK: BBC & Eurosport.

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the tournament, click here.

