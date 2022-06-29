Wimbledon 2022 US players Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

A number of American players will be in action on Day 3 of Wimbledon. In the men's singles tournament, John Isner will take on two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray for a place in the third round.

15th seed Reilly Opelka will face wildcard Tim van Rijthoven while Tommy Paul takes on Adrian Mannarino. Frances Tiafoe will lock horns with Maximilian Marterer.

Ann Li is the only American women's singles player competing on Day 3 of Wimbledon as she faces Marie Bouzkova.

Several doubles players will start their campaign at the grascourt major on Wednesday, including Rajeev Ram and Asia Muhammad.

Let's take a look at the schedule for the American players who will be in action on Day 3 of Wimbledon.

Centre Court

Andy Murray vs (20) John Isner (third match on court after Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia)

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Djokovic vs Kokkinakis

Garcia vs Raducanu

Murray vs Isner



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Djokovic vs KokkinakisGarcia vs RaducanuMurray vs Isner WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Djokovic vs Kokkinakis Garcia vs RaducanuMurray vs Isner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Court 3

(WC) Ryan Peniston vs Steve Johnson (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

Court 12

(30) Tommy Paul vs Adrian Mannarino (second match on court after Anhelina Kalinina vs Lesia Tsurenko)

(WC) Tim van Rijthoven vs (15) Reilly Opelka (fourth match on court after Panna Udvardy vs Elise Mertens)

Court 18

(23) Frances Tiafoe vs Maximilian Marterer (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

(28) Alison Riske vs (Q) Maja Chwalinska (third match on court after Sorana Cirstea vs Tatjana Maria)

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Daniel Altmaier / Carlos Taberner (fourth match on court, after Riske vs Chwalinska)

Court 5

Aleksandr Nedvoyesov / Aisam ul-Haq Qureshi vs James Duckworth / Marcos Giron (second match on court, after Pedro Martinez / JP Smith vs Andrey Golubev / Denys Molchanov)

Marta Kostyuk / Tereza Martincova vs Madison Brengle / Lauren Davis (fourth match on court, after Tamara Korpatsch / Harmony Tan vs Nadia Kichenok / Raluca Olaru)

Court 6

Joao Sousa / Jordan Thompson vs Matwe Middelkoop / Luke Saville (third match on court, after Viktorija Golubic / Camila Osorio vs Sonay Kartal / Nell Miller)

Maxime Cressy / Feliciano Lopez vs Lukasz Kubot / Szymon Walkow (fourth match on court, after Sousa / Thompson vs Middelkoop / Saville)

Court 7

Hans Hach Verdugo / Philipp Oswald vs Roman Jebavy / Hunter Reese (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

Court 8

Mackenzie McDonald / Botic van de Zandschulp vs (7) John Peers / Filip Polasek (fourth match on court, after Clara Burel / Chloe Pacquet vs Han Xinyun / Zhu Lin)

Court 9

Irina Bara / Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk (second match on court, after Daria Saville / Ajla Tomljanovic vs Viktoria Kuzmova / Arantxa Rus)

Denis Kudla / Jack Sock vs (4) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer (third match on court, after Bara / Gorgodze vs Collins / Krawczyk)

Court 10

(WC) Alistair Gray / Ryan Peniston vs Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow (third katchn on court, after Liam Broady / Jay Clarke vs Rafael Matos / David Vega Fernandez)

Court 11

Fabrice Martin / Hugo Nys vs Maximo Gonzalez / Nathaniel Lammons (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time)

Anett Kontaveit / Shelby Rogers vs Vivian Heisen / Samantha Murray (fourth match after Monica Niculescu / Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo)

Court 15

Ann Li vs Marie Bouzkova (second match on court, after Alejandro Tabilo vs Miomir Kecmanovic)

Court 16

(32) Oscar Otte vs Christian Harrison (second match on court, after Jody Burrage / Eden Silva vs Arianne Hartono / Demin Schuurs)

Sarah Beth Grey / Yuriko Miyazaki vs (5) Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 in the United States

United States viewers can watch all the live action at Wimbledon on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

Wimbledon 2022 - Match Timings for Day 3

The matches start at 11 am local time (6 am ET) on most of the courts. On Centre Court and Court 1, the action will commence at 1:30 pm local time (8 30 am ET) and 1 pm local time (8 am ET) respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far